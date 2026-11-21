The Indiana Hoosiers have become one of college football’s most interesting programs under Curt Cignetti. Now, another prominent analyst is raising the possibility of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning eventually bringing his talents to Bloomington.

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack recently discussed with Jim Rome where Manning could play in 2027 if he decides to leave Texas. While Georgia and Ole Miss were among the possibilities, Pollack also identified Indiana as a fascinating destination because of Cignetti’s approach to developing quarterbacks.

For Indiana football fans, it’s another indication of how dramatically the program’s reputation has changed.

David Pollack Names Indiana as Potential Arch Manning Destination

During a discussion about Manning’s future, Pollack shared something he recently heard from a coach.

“First of all, I literally had a coach tell me not too long ago that, ‘I think he will be at Georgia,'” Pollack said.

However, the former Georgia linebacker didn’t stop there. He also pointed toward Indiana and the opportunity to work with Cignetti.

“I think if you’re looking across the landscape, though, a team like Indiana with Cignetti, with the preparation, like how on-brand would that be? Like Cignetti goes, ‘watch this. I’ll show you how to use a quarterback.'”

Pollack also mentioned Ole Miss as another potential destination.

His comments don’t mean Manning is planning to transfer, and there’s no confirmed indication that Indiana is pursuing him. Still, it’s noteworthy that another recognizable college football voice believes the Hoosiers could make sense.

Curt Cignetti’s Quarterback Success Makes Indiana Interesting

The argument for Indiana isn’t difficult to understand.

Cignetti helped Kurtis Rourke guide the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff in 2024. One year later, Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy while leading Indiana to a national championship.

Those accomplishments have made Bloomington an attractive hypothetical destination for quarterbacks looking to elevate their NFL draft stock.

Manning presents an especially interesting case because of the expectations surrounding his career. His physical talent has never been the biggest question. Instead, the conversation has focused on consistency, decision-making and whether his development would benefit from a different offensive environment.

Indiana could offer a compelling answer, at least in theory.

Cignetti has demonstrated an ability to build productive offenses around experienced transfer quarterbacks. However, that doesn’t automatically mean Manning would be a perfect fit or that Indiana would have an opening for him.

Arch Manning Still Has Major Decision Ahead at Texas

For now, Manning remains focused on the Longhorns.

Texas has recovered from an uneven stretch and remains in the College Football Playoff conversation. Manning also has several options after the season, including entering the 2027 NFL draft or returning to college.

That’s why Indiana fans should view Pollack’s remarks as speculation rather than recruiting news.

Nevertheless, the bigger takeaway is worth considering. A few years ago, Indiana rarely entered conversations involving quarterbacks with Manning’s national profile.

Under Cignetti, that’s no longer the case.

Whether Manning ever seriously considers Bloomington remains unknown. But the fact that analysts keep mentioning Indiana speaks to how much credibility the Hoosiers have built. Manning’s next decision is going to make headlines regardless.