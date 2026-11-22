The South Carolina Gamecocks were always going to have their work cut out for them on Saturday at home against the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The upset was unlikely, and it didn’t come to fruition, but after the game, South Carolina fans noticed a really weird moment with QB LaNorris Sellers and head coach Shane Beamer that could have an odd lasting impact.

Sellers is in a fascinating spot, potentially leaving for the NFL but not having had that confirmed yet. If things had gone well for Sellers last year, he could’ve already been in the league.

He’s full of talent but doesn’t always reach his full potential on the field, and now South Carolina has left some uncertainty about what comes next.

Shane Beamer Odd Answer on LaNorris Sellers

Sellers didn’t walk for Senior Day at South Carolina on Saturday.

He was asked about that in the postgame press conference while seated alongside Beamer, and Sellers began to answer, saying “That was based on.”

Beamer interrupted before Sellers could go any further.

“I made that decision,” Beamer said. “Seniors walk. He’s not a senior. He’s graduating, but he’s not a senior. We talked about it, and if I’m the bad guy, I’m the bad guy, but there’s a lot of guys who have been here since 2023 who aren’t technically seniors.”

Beamer was then asked about two players who did walk who were part of the same recruiting class as Sellers.

“I think they’re listed as a senior, are they not?” Beamer said. “I believe LaNorris is listed as a redshirt junior. I don’t even know. They gave me the list of who was walking, and he wasn’t on it, and we talked about it, and we chose not to, and I said not to. I’ve got a lot of things to worry about than who is walking on Senior Night. I’ve got a group text with all the seniors that I’ve had since August. Everybody knows who’s on the group text. LaNorris hasn’t been in the group text. I texted all the guys this week about it. It’s complicated with the five for five, and he’s got another year of eligibility.”

Beamer steps on his own toes a few times in that answer, it seems. He certainly didn’t slam the door on there appearing to be more to this story.

LaNorris Sellers NFL Draft Outlook

Sellers has NFL-level tools, but pro teams will wonder about his overall consistency.

Based on raw talent alone, he’d be a first-round pick whenever he heads to the draft. Whether he’d actually get chosen that high could depend on his NFL Combine performance and interview sessions and things of that nature.

For now, it’s not clear when Sellers may or may not leave South Carolina. It didn’t get any less confusing on Saturday.