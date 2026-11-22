There was a lot on the line on Saturday night for the Miami football team when they hosted Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium. A win for Mario Cristobal’s team would punch their ticket to the ACC Championship Game next month in Charlotte.

A spot in the ACC Championship Game has been one thing that has eluded the Hurricanes the last couple of seasons. Despite reaching the National Championship Game last season against Indiana, they didn’t even get to the ACC Championship Game. Duke defeated Virginia in overtime last December.

However, Cristobal loaded up over the offseason by retaining some key players while adding some impactful ones through the transfer portal. Entering Saturday night’s game against the Hokies as nearly a three-touchdown favorite, Miami survived an early scare to escape with a 28-20 victory. After the game, Cristobal didn’t mince words about the eight-point victory.

Miami Coach Mario Cristobal Explains Rally To Beat Virginia Tech

Miami fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter. Virginia Tech took the opening drive and marched 75 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead. Then, on the Hurricanes second play from scrimmage, quarterback Darian Mensah‘s pass went through the hands of his wide receiver and into the hands of Hokies defensive back Joshua Clarke. On Virginia Tech’s next play, running back Messiah Mickens found the end zone from 15 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

That would be the last time the Hokies found the end zone, as they had to settle for two field goals over the final three quarters. Cristobal credited his defense with turning the game around.

“Seemed like our defense really buckled down. I believe the next eight possessions, they had just two field goals. Just a great job by them. And you know what, the best thing we did was when we got our opportunities offensively,” Cristobal said, per 247Sports. “They really started to change.”

While Miami’s defense took over, the offense got into rhythm in the second half, which allowed them to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns in what turned out to be the winning margin.

Miami’s offense struggled at times, especially running the ball. Mark Fletcher Jr. finished with 63 yards rushing on 16 carries and three touchdowns. Mensah was just 25-for-37 through the air for 241 yards and a pair of interceptions. However, that was all good enough to shut down a struggling Hokies offense.

Miami Will Face Wake Forest in ACC Championship Game

The win not only clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game for Miami, but also for Wake Forest. It’ll set up a rematch from a game early this season in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where the Hurricanes survived a late Demon Deacons rally for an ACC victory.

They are, hands down, the two best teams the conference has to offer, and it will make for a tremendous final ACC Championship Game ever. Both teams are ranked in the Top 12 for the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed again on Tuesday night. Wake Forest’s final tune-up this weekend will be against Duke at home, while Miami will host Boston College.