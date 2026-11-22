Keisean Henderson could’ve chosen just about any school in the country. As the top quarterback in his recruiting class, Henderson was on everyone’s radar.

He chose the Houston Cougars. It surprised some, but it was where Henderson felt drawn, felt a conviction, felt he belonged.

Henderson didn’t start right away, despite his recruiting ranking. The Cougars still have Connor Weigman, and he has put together a great season.

Weigman wasn’t available Saturday against West Virginia, though, which meant Houston called on Henderson.

He delivered in a major way.

Houston won a thriller, 34-31, and Henderson was sharp. He completed 18-of-28 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. Henderson also ran 14 times for 39 yards.

It was a special day for a number of reasons, from Henderson’s emotions to his family in attendance.

Keisean Henderson Cries in Postgame Interview

The TNT Sports crew got a chance to interview Henderson after Saturday’s game, and he was moved to tears during the interview.

Henderson spoke about his teammates imploring him to “stay ready,” not just this week but every week this season.

“I’m just proud of myself and my team, man,” Henderson said. “It’s a brotherhood here. They all believe in me.”

You can watch the clip here (or at this link if it doesn’t display):

Henderson signed off his answer with: “There’s more to come.” Houston fans will love hearing that.

Keisean Henderson’s Family

Local reporter Chris Baldwin shared this incredible story on X about Keisean’s family making the trip to see him play:

Houston’s five star freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson’s grandfather Eric Henderson tells @PaperCity that Keisean has been told he’s starting against West Virginia. Henderson and Keisean’s 89-year-old grandmother Geraldine Henderson started driving up to Morgantown, West Virginia last night in anticipation of the moment and just pulled up near the stadium now. Regular UH starter Conner Weigman is listed as a Game Time Decision on Houston’s final official injury report and there’s been no official word from the team that he won’t play. “They starting The Phenom,” Eric Henderson tells @PaperCityMag. “You better be ready. It’s going to be skylights, bro.” The Hendersons are anticipating a true family moment and wanted to make sure they didn’t miss this. “My great-grandson is the best. When he was a baby, he would get excited every time he saw a ball,” Geraldine Henderson tells PaperCity. “So he was born to do this. “And I’m just so blessed to be here to see it.” — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) November 21, 2026

It was a long drive, but Henderson made it worth it.