Lane Kiffin’s return to Knoxville went about as well as you’d expect.

The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers beat the LSU Tigers 27-13 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols piled up eight sacks and held the Tigers to just 43 rushing yards on 34 carries, all while the crowd let Kiffin hear it from start to finish.

Fans chanted “F*** Lane Kiffin,” and the game was briefly stopped late in the fourth quarter after golf balls and mustard bottles came flying onto the field.

But by the end of the night, Kiffin wasn’t the only one in his family taking heat.

Landry Kiffin Fires Back at Tennessee Fans

After the game, Kiffin’s daughter Landry posted a TikTok video using audio of the profane chant aimed at her father.

“Rent free,” Landry captioned the video. “In case you’re wondering what the unemployed sounds like.”

The post didn’t stay online for long. Landry has since deleted the video, though she also joked on Instagram that she “wasn’t dressed for it to rain golf balls.”

It’s no secret why Tennessee fans still can’t stand her father. Kiffin went 7-6 in his only season with the Vols in 2009, then bolted for USC in January 2010. Fans haven’t forgotten it 16 years later.

The golf balls and mustard weren’t random either. Tennessee fans threw both at Kiffin’s Ole Miss team during a game in Knoxville in 2021, and Vols head coach Josh Heupel joked at SEC Media Days that local stores should stock up on both before Kiffin’s return.

Heupel later called the remark tongue-in-cheek. Kiffin, for his part, gave the crowd its due after the loss.

“The fans were elite,” Kiffin said. “That was the loudest, most affected I’ve seen a team by a crowd. So credit to the crowd and credit to Tennessee for playing really well, especially defensively.”

“I don’t know that I’ve ever credited a crowd before, they did a great job changing the game today,” Kiffin added. “Truly like having a 12th man on defense.”

Tennessee Fans Didn’t Take Kindly to Landry Kiffin’s Jab

Not surprisingly, plenty of Vols fans had a response ready for Landry’s “unemployed” comment.

“And what job do you have, Landry?” one fan wrote.

“Her job is to spend Daddy’s money,” another replied.

“Those people are paying $400 a ticket. Doubt they’re unemployed,” one user pointed out.

“She’s never worked a day in her life,” another fan quipped.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. She’s just like her dad in the worst way,” remarked another.

Some LSU fans have been calling for her father’s job, and the loss dropped the Tigers to 6-5 and 3-5 in SEC play after losses to Alabama and Texas in the previous two weeks.

LSU closes out the regular season against Arkansas.