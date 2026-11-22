Tennessee fans finally got the night they had been waiting five years for. And if Lane Kiffin had forgotten anything about his last trip to Knoxville, the Vols’ crowd made sure to jog his memory in a hurry.

“Certainly hope our fanbase hasn’t cooled off,” Heupel joked back in July. “Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or our sports stores making sure they’ve got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully Knoxville’s ready for his arrival.”

Tennessee Gives Lane Kiffin Horrible Flashbacks 2021

Knoxville crowd followed his advice to a T when Lane Kiffin returned to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Mustard bottles and golf balls, once again, took center stage in Kiffin’s return.

If deafening boos weren’t enough, the Tennessee fans hurled golf balls and mustard bottles, recreating the chaos of 2021 again on Saturday night. They even outdid themselves from five years back with a flying overhead welcome banner over Kiffin that read “Dolly hated Kiffin.”

“I didn’t think it was a very toxic crowd in warmups,” Kiffin said.

Vols fans leaned all the way into the 2021 meme before the game even started by showing up to tailgates and the lower bowl dressed in bright yellow French’s mustard-bottle costumes and sneaking golf balls past stadium security.

When Kiffin led his Tigers out of the tunnel, he was greeted by a chorus of boos from over 101,000 that drowned out the entire PA system.

The Vols leading 27-13 with just 3:14 left on the clock hyped up the home crowd even more, and they came fully prepared. Several Tennessee fans from the student section hurled golf balls and mustard bottles in the direction of the LSU bench.

Officials had to briefly halt play and move LSU’s players toward the middle of the field so nobody would get hit.

Unlike October 2021, when a golf ball actually struck Kiffin in the leg and delayed the game for nearly 20 minutes, no one took a direct hit this time.

A Tennessee staff member carried a handful of golf balls and a mustard bottle to the sidelines. A sign on the giant screen urged fans: “Keep your composure and practice good sportsmanship.”

Tennessee Staff Had to Step In to Warn Vols Crowd

Kiffin was spotted grinning on the sideline after the loss, before he ordered his team to leave through a side entrance rather than the main one to avoid getting injured.

Before setting foot in Knoxville, Kiffin said that he doesn’t feel that anything would top the toxic environment when he traveled back to Oxford earlier this September.

“I’m not challenging Tennessee,” the LSU HC said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. “But I just don’t think you can top that (Ole Miss atmosphere) — just the feeling of what that was like and the anger and hatred because it was so recent.”

He had an idea that Knoxville won’t exactly be nice. “I’m like, ‘They’re not going to be nice when we go out there,'” Kiffin said.

Neyland Stadium turned out to be so deafening that LSU committed 16 penalties for 98 yards, including seven or eight false starts and a delay of game. Tennessee’s defense feasted on the chaos with eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and three takeaways.

“Our fans were phenomenal,” Heupel said of the crowd. “You could feel the energy in the stadium. … (The crowd) affects the game. It changes the way the game is played.”