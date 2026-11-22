Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson came back to Coral Gables Saturday morning, and being a Miami guy through and through, he had one thing he needed to do during his appearance as the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.

It was giving his former Hurricanes teammate, head coach Mario Cristobal, his flowers.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lauds Former Teammate Mario Cristobal

“Well, this is a program that I want to represent. This squad, it’s Cristobal, too, as well. You know, there’s a word that we’re used to when we’ve grown up in the world of sports, and the word is legacy,” Johnson said on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“I think what Coach Cristobal is building upon is a legacy that was already here, taking it to a new level. He’s a Miami homegrown; what he’s done for this program, and by the way, he stands on the shoulders of all the incredible coaches that were here prior to him. But they believed in Coach Cristobal, and he was my teammate when we were here. And the battles that we had…”

“Watching Coach Cristobal and everything that he’s done for this team, for this community, for this city, and for his family and the larger Canes family, that’s a guy who I will support to my dying day,” Johnson added.

Those “battles” go all the way back to the early 1990s, when both of them were teammates in Dennis Erickson’s Canes squad. Johnson played a defensive tackle then, the No. 94 jersey from 1991 to 1994.

Johnson and Cristobal won a National Championship for Miami Together

Cristobal was on the other side of the ball from Johnson, an offensive tackle from 1989 to 1992. The two of them even won a national championship together, one of the five in their program history, in 1991 after an undefeated 12-0 season.

While injuries and a loaded defensive line featuring future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp limited Johnson to 77 career tackles and 4.5 sacks across 39 games before a brief stint in the CFL (and eventually WWE stardom), Cristobal stayed deeply rooted in South Florida.

After playing under legendary coaches like Jimmy Johnson and Erickson, Cristobal returned to his alma mater in 2022 with a mission to restore that same 1990s standard.

And hours after Johnson capped off his College GameDay appearance by putting Pat McAfee through a table with a Rock Bottom, Cristobal’s squad proved his former teammate right.

No. 5 Miami erased a 14-point first-quarter deficit behind three rushing touchdowns from Mark Fletcher Jr. to beat Virginia Tech 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium, improving to 10-1 and locking up a berth in the ACC Championship Game.