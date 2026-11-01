How Did NFL’s Top Receiver Help Miami’s Heisman Contender Malachi Toney?

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s most accomplished wide receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the superstar has been sharing some of his expertise with one of college football’s brightest talents.

Smith-Njigba participated in an offseason training session with Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney, whose remarkable production has put him atop the nation’s best playmakers.

Footage of the two running receiving drills resurfaced on Reddit Sunday, Nov. 1, drawing renewed attention to Smith-Njigba’s impressive route-running technique.

Even though the workout originally took place in May, its return to social media comes as both receivers are enjoying outstanding 2026 seasons.

Miami’s Malachi Toney Trained With Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Smith-Njigba and Toney spent time working together at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami during the offseason, participating in drills designed to improve their footwork, balance and ability to change direction.

The training session was originally shared by 305 Sports on May 5, showing both receivers running through a series of demanding exercises.

The footage features Smith-Njigba demonstrating the sharp cuts and explosive movements that have helped establish him among the NFL’s premier route runners.

Toney follows alongside the Seahawks star, working on similar techniques as he prepares for his eventual transition to professional football.

The workout attracted considerable attention when it first circulated, and its latest appearance on Reddit has prompted more discussion about Smith-Njigba’s extraordinary technique.

One commenter praised the Seahawks receiver’s mechanics, particularly his ability to maintain consistent shoulder positioning while changing direction.

Smith-Njigba’s work ethic has translated into another remarkable campaign for Seattle.

Through seven games this season, the 24-year-old has recorded 58 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the league in receiving yards and receiving scores entering Week 8.

He most recently delivered nine catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25.

The performance continued his outstanding run following a 2025 campaign in which he captured NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors after recording 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Malachi Toney Has Modeled His Game After Seahawks Superstar

Toney’s decision to train alongside Smith-Njigba carries additional significance because the Miami standout has previously identified the Seahawks receiver as one of his biggest influences.

During a January media session ahead of Miami’s national championship appearance, Toney was asked which NFL receivers he tries to emulate.

“Jackson. Jackson from Seattle,” Toney responded, referring to Smith-Njigba.

The relationship has extended beyond their offseason training session.

In an August interview with Interview Magazine, Toney revealed that Smith-Njigba was among the NFL players who had contacted him with encouragement.

“Jaxson just told me to keep being myself,” Toney said.

The 19-year-old has been delivering impressive results during his second season with the Hurricanes.

Following Miami’s 38-35 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 31, Toney has accumulated 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games.

He contributed seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Tar Heels, helping Miami improve to 8-0.

Toney also earned Associated Press national player of the week honors following a 16-catch, 194-yard, three-touchdown performance against Pittsburgh on Oct. 24.