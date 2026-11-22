North Dakota State couldn’t be overly happy after barely hanging on against winless Northern Illinois, but the Bison have one thing looking promising at 9-2.

The Bison can still get into the Mountain West Conference title game and host it after finishing the conference slate at 6-2. That has the Herd in a logjam near the top of the conference with Wyoming, Air Force and UNLV all at 6-2 behind New Mexico at 6-1.

InForum’s Dom Izzo provided a quick rundown of how things can play out for the Bison during Thanksgiving weekend. Izzo pointed out that the Bison will likely play New Mexico in Albuquerque if the Lobos beat Air Force on Nov. 27.

If the Falcons upset the Lobos, Izzo noted “there’s a good chance Bison will host the Falcons” for the title game on Dec. 4. That hinges on the Bison beating San Jose State on Nov. 27.

NDSU holds the edge over Wyoming since the Lobos beat the Cowboys on Friday, 24-17. UNLV is on the fringe with a 6-4 overall record, and NDSU holds the edge there because of a better overall record and the higher computer ranking.

NDSU Avoids Massive Scare

NIU threatened to nix NDSU’s title game hopes on Saturday with a wild fourth quarter comeback.

The Bison had a 31-3 lead late in the third quarter, but the Huskies closed the gap with a touchdown pass from quarterback Taron Dickens, 31-11. NIU kept pressing in the fourth with two more touchdown drives while the Bison punted, and the Huskies made it a one-score game, 31-25 with 2:46 left.

Bison running back D.J. Scott preserved the win with a 12-yard first down run on the final drive with 1:42 left. That allowed the Herd to kneel it out and finish unbeaten in the Fargodome for the first year of FBS play.

Bison Defense Looked Uncharacteristic

NDSU entered Saturday with the second-best defense in the nation for points allowed at 12 points per game.

Only one team surpassed 21 points this season against the Bison, and a winless Huskies team seemed like the least probable candidate to become the second. The Bison gave up their second-highest point total all season and allowed 433 total yards.