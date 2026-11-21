North Dakota State has developed quite the lineage of quarterbacks heading to the NFL, but none of the previous Bison quarterbacks had achieved what recruit Carter Temple recently achieved.

Temple, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback became a four-star recruit this week, which he touted on social media. The Kearney, Missouri, native committed to the Bison in May for the 2027 class.

“Super blessed to be ranked by 4 stars by 247 Sports,” Temple wrote via X on Wednesday.

Temple chose the Bison over FBS teams such as Arkansas State, Missouri State, Northern Illinois and Rice in the recruitment process. This fall, he has a completion rate of 64% for 1,295 yards and 27 touchdowns for Kearney.

He will join a Bison program that has produced five NFL quarterbacks since 2016, the most in a three-way tie with Alabama and Ohio State among FBS programs. Former Bison quarterbacks in the NFL include Carson Wentz, Easton Stick, Trey Lance, Cam Miller and Cole Payton.

Carter Temple a Star 2-Sport Athlete

Before Temple landed on the Bison recruiting radar, Temple landed at the team’s stadium, the Fargodome, for the national Greco-Roman wrestling tournament.

He won a U16 national title at 175 pounds in 2024, and Temple has been a dominant wrestler in the Missouri high school scene. Temple has three state titles with two at 175 pounds one title at 215 pounds. He has a 206-24 career record in high school., and he went 37-2 last winter.

On the gridiron, Temple had a strong junior season in 2025 with 1,425 yards passing for 18 touchdowns, and he rushed for 1,120 yards. He helped Kearney win the Class 4 State title with a 14-0 record.

“I love winning, but I love being with the guys and the coaches. I’ve played football since I was four years old. I fell in love with it. I just love the game,” Temple told BVM Sports.

How Carter Temple Fits With Bison

Temple will fit right in with the Bison from a physical standpoint, as the team likes running quarterbacks.

His passing ability and running ability will give the Bison another dual-threat signal caller, which could be similar to Payton in terms of size and physicality. Similarly, Lance, Stick, Miller and Wentz all made plays with their legs often for the Bison in the FCS.

Current NDSU quarterback Nathan Hayes hasn’t been quite the same running force with 243 yards and five touchdowns this year, but the offensive line has shown growing pains in the first year of FBS play. Temple will hopefully have a more seasoned FBS o-line to work with in the coming seasons.

How soon Temple will get on the field will provide intrigue in Fargo. Payton and Hayes waited in the wings for years, but Miller, Lance and Stick all found snaps early in their Bison careers.

Wentz sat behind former Bison quarterback Brock Jensen for three seasons before a stellar final two seasons during the FCS five-peat. Both Wentz and Lance went in the top three of the NFL draft in their respective years, and Stick, Miller and Payton went in later rounds and found backup quarterback jobs.