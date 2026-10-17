Notre Dame Loses Star Defensive Player After Horrible Decision

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish suffered a costly defensive setback Saturday when standout defensive lineman Boubacar Traore was ejected for targeting early in the game, taking one of the team’s most important defenders off the field before he had much opportunity to make an impact.

Traore, who has established himself as a disruptive presence along Notre Dame’s defensive front, made an unfortunate mistake that immediately drew attention from ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

The play was reviewed for targeting, and the officiating crew quickly upheld the decision, ending Traore’s afternoon much earlier than anyone associated with Notre Dame would have wanted.

Notre Dame EDGE Boubacar Traore was ejected against BYU for targeting less than 3 minutes into the game. This is the hit that led to the ejection: https://t.co/Ecp2Y6sLVZ — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 17, 2026

For a defense that relies on its most talented players to generate pressure and disrupt opposing offenses, losing Traore so early was an especially frustrating development.

Kirk Herbstreit Immediately Recognizes Boubacar Traore Targeting Mistake

Herbstreit identified the problem with Traore’s technique as the play unfolded, pointing to the defender’s helmet position at the moment of contact.

“At the very end right there, lowering the helmet, that’s going to be targeting,” Herbstreit said during ESPN’s broadcast.

The replay review did little to change that assessment. ESPN’s rules analyst agreed that the contact met the criteria for targeting, and the officials reached their decision without an extended delay.

The sequence demonstrated how quickly one mistake can change a player’s afternoon, particularly when it involves the targeting rule. Even when a defender is attempting to make an aggressive football play, lowering the helmet into contact can create an unnecessary risk and lead to disqualification.

In Traore’s case, the consequences were immediate. His early departure left Notre Dame facing the challenge of playing most of the game without one of its best defenders.

Notre Dame Defense Faces Difficult Challenge Without Boubacar Traore

Traore’s absence matters because of the production and physical presence he brings to Notre Dame’s defensive front. The talented pass rusher earned second-team Associated Press Midseason All-American recognition in 2026, reflecting his emergence as one of the Fighting Irish’s most valuable defensive contributors.

His ability to pressure quarterbacks and create negative plays gives Notre Dame an important advantage, particularly in situations where opponents are forced to throw. Without him, other defenders must assume greater responsibility for generating pressure and maintaining discipline at the line of scrimmage.

The timing of the ejection only made matters worse. Losing a defensive starter early forces a coaching staff to adjust its rotation and game plan much sooner than anticipated. The incident also creates a difficult lesson for Traore himself.

There is little reason to question his talent or importance to the program, but even outstanding defensive players must maintain proper technique when delivering contact. For Notre Dame, the frustration is understandable.

A defensive star was lost not because of an injury or an opponent’s superior execution, but because of a preventable mistake. Traore remains a crucial part of the Fighting Irish’s defense, but Saturday night’s early ejection was a costly reminder that one poor decision can change an entire game.