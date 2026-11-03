Former Notre Dame Star Jeremiyah Love Gets Injury News That Will Sideline Him for Weeks

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have another reason to keep a close eye on Jeremiyah Love’s rookie season, although the latest update is difficult news. Arizona’s young running back is headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The setback interrupts another opportunity for Love to establish himself in the Cardinals’ offense.

Rapoport reported an expected absence of four to five weeks. An injured reserve placement means Love must miss at least four games, but that minimum should not be treated as a guaranteed return date. His availability afterward will depend on his recovery.

Jeremiyah Love Faces Another Interruption in Arizona

Love suffered the injury during Sunday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He had nine carries for 23 yards before leaving the game. For a player trying to build momentum, another interrupted appearance adds frustration to the adjustment from college football to the NFL.

The distinction is that this injury is reportedly different from the ankle issue he had already been managing. Rapoport’s update described a new high ankle sprain rather than simply labeling it a recurrence. That context matters when discussing a season that has already included health-related setbacks.

For Notre Dame fans, the immediate concern should be giving Love the time necessary to recover. Missing games is disappointing, particularly for someone carrying the expectations attached to being the third overall selection. However, forcing a timetable onto his return would serve neither the player nor Arizona.

Former Notre Dame Star Still Has Plenty Ahead

Love arrived in the NFL after earning the Doak Walker Award and consensus All-America honors during his final season at Notre Dame. Those accomplishments explain the excitement surrounding his professional future. They also provide perspective when an injury threatens to dominate the conversation about his first year.

A disrupted rookie season does not erase the ability that made him such a highly regarded prospect. It does make sustained development more difficult because practice repetitions and game experience are valuable. The next opportunity to evaluate him should come when he is healthy enough to participate effectively.

Arizona must now adjust its backfield while Love concentrates on rehabilitation. The Cardinals’ immediate needs and his long-term development are connected, but they should not create pressure to rush. Getting him back in position to contribute consistently is the outcome that matters most.

For Irish supporters, this is a setback worth following with patience. Love’s next chapter remains ahead.