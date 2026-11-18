The Ohio State football team has not had the type of 2026 season it hoped for. Injuries at quarterback have complicated matters, and three losses have left the Buckeyes needing help to reach the College Football Playoff. However, Tuesday night’s rankings gave fans a reason to keep watching the postseason picture.

Ohio State jumped six spots, moving from No. 20 to No. 14 at 7-3. That is an improvement for a team trying to convince the committee its season still deserves consideration. It also comes with a distinction: The Buckeyes remain outside the projected playoff field.

Nobody in Columbus should mistake this for an invitation. What Ohio State received was better positioning and another reason to make the remaining games count. The opportunity is there to strengthen the argument, even if the Buckeyes cannot settle everything themselves.

Ohio State Still Needs Help to Reach Playoff

Ryan Day acknowledged that reality Tuesday before the rankings were released. His message offered hope without pretending the Buckeyes controlled every part of the process. Winning remains their responsibility, while other results must break their way.

“We need help, but we know there is a chance, and so that’s it,” Day said, according to A to Z Sports.

Ohio State finishes its regular season with a trip to Nebraska and a home game against Michigan. Winning both would produce a 9-3 record and give the committee another two performances to evaluate. Losing either would make a difficult case considerably harder to sell.

The rankings offer a look at the competition. Oregon sits immediately ahead of Ohio State at No. 13, with Texas Tech at No. 12 and Wake Forest at No. 11. Moving past those teams requires more than assuming another victory guarantees another climb.

Quarterback Situation Remains Part of the Challenge

Julian Sayin’s absence has changed what Ohio State can do offensively. The quarterback injured his throwing arm against Indiana, leaving the Buckeyes to adjust without their established starter. His return should not be treated as a certainty when discussing the team’s chances.

That puts pressure on the available quarterbacks and everyone around them. Protection, reliable catches and avoiding costly mistakes become even more important when an offense is working through that adjustment. Ohio State needs performances that make its playoff case stronger.

Tuesday delivered encouragement, but the work is far from over. The Buckeyes are closer than they were last a week ago. Now they must keep winning.