The Ohio State Buckeyes thought they’d have a two Jackson backfield to carry them this season.

Bo Jackson remains healthy, but Ja’Kobi Jackson remains out with an injury. It’s not as important an absence as that of QB Julian Sayin, but it isn’t an ideal situation for OSU heading into the last two games of the regular season.

Ohio State plays at Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to host Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The odds are slim of the Buckeyes making the College Football Playoff, but to do it, they’ll at the very least need to win both of their remaining regular season games.

It doesn’t sound like Ja’Kobi Jackson will be part of the picture to do that, though.

Jackson remains out after having foot surgery in October.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and provided an update, although it wasn’t a good one.

He said that once Jackson begins running again, the Buckeyes will then consider him “week-to-week” — but added that Jackson hasn’t even started running yet.

With time running out on the season, it’s seeming less and less likely that Ja’Kobi Jackson will play again for Ohio State this season.

Ja’Kobi Jackson Stats

A transfer from Florida, Jackson has played in six games this season for Ohio State. He has 59 runs for 354 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

He has peaked in workload in the three games before he was hurt.

Jackson ran 10 times for 56 yards and a score against Illinois, then 14 times for 72 yards and a TD at Iowa, before getting 14 carries for 76 yards (and two catches for eight yards) against Maryland.

That Maryland game was the last one Jackson played in up to this point of the season.

And unless Ohio State manages a deep playoff run against all odds, Jackson might already have to start looking toward next season.