The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a 28-19 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last week to improve to 7-3 on the season. They’re continuing to navigate life with a backup quarterback after Julian Sayin’s injury.

And while things have seemed dim regarding their chances of climbing back into the College Football Playoff race. They certainly got some new life on Tuesday night, whether they deserve it or not.

The committee revealed its updated CFP rankings. And shockingly, it moved the Buckeyes all the way up from No. 20 to No. 14. They jumped six spots and now sit just a couple of spots outside the top 12 with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

November 1️⃣7️⃣ #CFP Top 25 🏆 https://t.co/Y03MIEWeng — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) November 18, 2026

Ryan Day Speaks on Buckeyes’ CFP Hopes

Prior to the rankings being revealed, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media about the team’s hopes of still making the CFP.

“We need help, but we know there is a chance,” Day said, via Lyle Alenstein. “We have a meeting here at 2:30 to talk about that very thing. We have two really good road wins this year against top-15 teams. To go get this win on the road again would go a long way.”

Ryan Day on making the CFP: “We need help, but we know there is a chance … We have a meeting here at 2:30 to talk about that very thing. We have two really good road wins this year against top-15 teams. To go get this win on the road again would go a long way.” — Lyle Alenstein (@LAlenstein) November 17, 2026

What Does Ohio State Need to Make the Playoffs?

The Buckeyes’ final two games include a road matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and a home rivalry game against Michigan.

Ohio State will have to win both games and get some help from teams ahead of them in the rankings.

The Buckeyes will likely need at least three, and possibly four, teams ahead of them to suffer an upset over the final two weeks to give themselves a realistic shot at an at-large bid.

Right now, Oregon sits at No. 13, Texas Tech at No. 12, Wake Forest at No. 11 and BYU at No. 10.

However, it’s important to note that Boise State, despite sitting at No. 17, would claim the final playoff spot if the Broncos win their conference championship. The CFP awards an automatic bid to the highest-ranked Group of Six team.