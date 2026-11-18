The Ohio State Buckeyes are in surprisingly good position in the College Football Playoff rankings after Tuesday night’s release.

This is an OSU team that was mostly written off after back-to-back losses gave them three on the season. But they bounced back with a win over Northwestern, the first in Luke Fahey’s time as starting QB, and kept their chances alive in the process.

There’s still work to do, and Ohio State will also need help.

But at this point, we’re telling you there’s a chance — and it’s not entirely far-fetched, either.

What’s Ohio State’s CFP Ranking?

Ohio State checks in at No. 14 in the new College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Nov. 17.

The Buckeyes were No. 20 a week ago, so their win over Northwestern bumped them up six spots. That was aided by losses from a handful of teams ahead of them.

Ohio State Path to CFP: Who They Need to Lose

It’s getting into the business end of the season, so things are becoming quite clear for Ohio State.

The first thing that needs to happen, of course, is they need to win out. At Nebraska on Saturday and then home against Michigan on Nov. 28 need to be wins for Ohio State. Another loss will eliminate them from the 12-team field.

But if Ohio State wins both of those games, the door is open.

Oregon is at No. 13. Ohio State needs a loss from them, particularly because the Ducks hold the head-to-head.

Texas Tech is No. 12. Another loss from them would surely bump them below OSU.

The teams from Nos. 8-11 — Indiana, Tennessee, BYU and Wake Forest — seem lined up to also drop below Ohio State with a loss. If one of them were to lose in a conference title game, that’s the only scenario where the committee might keep them ahead of Ohio State, assuming the Buckeyes don’t sneak into the Big Ten title game.

Beginning at No. 7 Miami and going up, those teams probably could all stay ahead of the Buckeyes even with another loss.

So it looks like Ohio State has a handful of teams, from Indiana on down, to root for to lose to give the Buckeyes the best chance.

Remember — Ohio State needs to be at No. 11, presumably, because the final spot in the CFP will go to the highest ranked Group of 6 team. Boise State is currently No. 17 and the heavy favorite for that, but no matter who it is, that leaves No. 11 as the last at-large bid.