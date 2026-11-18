The Oregon Ducks received a major boost on Tuesday night in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Oregon now has a clear path to the CFP.

There’s still plenty of work to do, and Oregon has to at least beat Michigan State and Washington to close the regular season — but there’s a real chance here for the Ducks.

Oregon CFP Ranking

Oregon checks in at No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

That’s one spot ahead of Ohio State, who they have a head-to-head win over.

It’s two spots ahead of Iowa, who has two losses compared to Oregon’s three but hasn’t played nearly the same strength of schedule as the Buckeyes or the Ducks.

Oregon’s Path to CFP

As mentioned, Oregon needs to take care of its own business against Michigan State and Washington.

If that happens, the Ducks are firmly in play. ESPN’s Heather Dinich spelled it out like this in a new article after the rankings were released:

The Ducks earned a notable boost, jumping three spots this week to No. 13 after their 31-7 drubbing of Michigan. Oregon has now won three straight games and has played its way back into the conversation as the committee’s top three-loss team. If Oregon keeps winning — and there’s an upset or two above them — the Ducks could complete their comeback with a CFP bid. Oregon has the third-best chance of reaching the Big Ten title game (21%) behind UCLA (84.2%) and Indiana (78.2%). ESPN’s FPI gives Oregon at least an 86% chance to beat both Michigan State and Washington. Its chances of reaching the playoff though, are just 30.1%. The committee honored Oregon’s head-to-head win against Ohio State, which gives them a critical edge in a close race for a third Big Ten team.

Then it comes down to some losses from the teams ranked ahead of the Ducks.

Texas Tech is No. 12. Another loss from them would surely bump them below Oregon.

The teams from Nos. 8-11 — Indiana, Tennessee, BYU and Wake Forest — seem lined up to also drop below Oregon with a loss.

Indiana and Oregon didn’t play this year, and it’d be that Big Ten comparison that would be trickiest if the Hoosiers were to lose once more.

The Ducks do clearly have some teams to root against in the closing weeks, though. Despite three losses, there’s a real chance for Oregon to make the CFP.