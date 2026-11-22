The 2026 season has been an absolute nightmare for Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines.

Whittingham and the Wolverines are leaving previous frustrations behind – at least on Saturday.

Michigan (6-5, 3-5 Big 10) now have a signature victory in 2026. The Wolverines took down #4 UCLA at home by a score of 18-16 to secure bowl eligibility.

Follow what the head coach had to say about the victory below.

Whittingham Praises Michigan’s Fight

The Wolverines went into the season with a recipe to underwhelm despite facing high expectations.

This was unfortunately the case from early in the season as far as the on-court product goes. Michigan narrowly took down Western Michigan in the season-opening game in one of the most controversial finishes to a game this season.

The situation hit rock bottom with a 15-6 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 7.

Fortunately, all is forgiven on Saturday. Whittingham has been steadfast in trusting his team. The result was coming out on top the a gritty triple-overtime win that pushes UCLA to the brink in the College Football Playoff race.

The 67-year-old head coach spoke about the win on his birthday following the game on the CBS broadcast.

“These guys got a ton of fight. They’ve had it all year long.”

The Wolverines aren’t only peaking at the right time to show promise heading into 2027, it also gives Whittingham a case to stick around to see everything through.

Much of the conversation in recent months centers around whether the team is buying into the coach. Now, it seems that the question has an emphatic answer. The Wolverines now have their best performance of the season against a top-five team.

Is everything coming together at the right time for Michigan?

Final Game of Season Will Determine Much For Michigan

One game is left for the Wolverines in the 2026 regular season.

This contest will come against a mightily struggling Ohio State Buckeyes squad in Columbus.

While Ohio State has more wins (7), they have lost to USC and Oregon by multiple scores. The Buckeyes have now also lost to Nebraska to drop to four losses on the season.

This contest opens the door for Whittingham and Michigan to build-up real momentum towards the 2027 season. The conundrum that the program faces spans multiple lanes, as Michigan has to decide on Whittingham’s immediate future.

Does the result against Ohio State leave an impact on the future of the first-year head coach? How will a possible firing impact recruiting/transfer portal efforts? Will the hiring of a new athletic director change the trajectory of a possible decision?

One thing that is for certain is that game 12 is vitally important for both Michigan and Ohio State. Not only is this one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports, it’s also two teams battling for future positioning in the Big 10. This is especially crucial in a Big 10 conference that seems to be up-for-grabs.

Will Whittingham pull off one more shock victory? Only time will tell, with a 12:00 P.M. kickoff on Nov. 28 setting the stage for the bitter rivalry.