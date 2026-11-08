Syracuse’s Fran Brown Jr. Gets Special Moment vs. Clemson With Dad on Sideline

Syracuse’s loss on Saturday against Clemson will sting for the Orange, which mostly kept the Tigers‘ offense in check but couldn’t score enough points in an 18-13 defeat.

There was one special moment, though, for Fran Brown Jr. and his father of the same name.

Many SU fans may have realized for the first time on Saturday that their head coach’s son is also on the team, and in a key moment during the first half, Fran Brown Jr. made a big play.

Fran Brown Jr. is Syracuse’s long snapper, which means it’s mostly a good thing if he goes unnoticed.

The only time people usually spot a long snapper is if something goes wrong.

In this case, though, Brown Jr. got noticed for something that went right.

On a punt by Syracuse, Brown Jr. raced down the field in coverage — and when Clemson muffed it, it was Brown Jr. diving headfirst into the mob scene and crashing down on the football to recover the fumble.

It felt like a huge swing play early in the game, and while Syracuse couldn’t seize too much on that momentum, it was still exactly what you want to see out of Brown Jr. — hustling down the field on punt coverage after getting the ball snapped, trying to make a play.

StatBroadcast is crediting Fran Brown Jr. with the fumble recovery there. He is the team’s starting long snapper and son of Orange HC Fran Brown — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 7, 2026

Fran Brown Jr. Background

Fran Brown Jr. is a senior listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds.

Brown Jr. transferred from Saint Francis (PA) to Syracuse in January 2025.

He played four games in his first season at Saint Francis in 2023, making two tackles.

As a redshirt freshman at Saint Francis, Brown Jr. was also a defensive player — he had 33 tackles on the season, including 2.0 for a loss and 1.0 sack, including consecutive games with nine tackles early in that season.

Brown Jr. came to Syracuse for the 2025 season and was the long snapper while also getting some time on other special teams units, including the kick return team — where he took back a short kickoff for a 20-yard return.

This season, Brown Jr. has made two tackles in addition to the fumble recovery on Saturday.

While the head coach surely had plenty of other things on his mind against Clemson, Fran Sr. likely appreciated seeing his son out there on the JMA Wireless Dome turf doing his thing.