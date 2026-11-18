As Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to rebound from a tough night in Cincinnati, he will be facing off a counterpart on the complete other end of spectrum. Because on Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed Joe Milton will get the start for the second consecutive game against the Steelers.

Joe Milton to Get the Start for the Eagles on Sunday

So on Sunday afternoon, it will be four-time MVP Rodgers leading Pittsburgh into Philadelphia to meet Milton and the struggling Eagles.

And with Jaylen Hurts on Injured Reserve and expected to miss the rest of the 2026 NFL season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in both lungs) in early October and then Tanner McKee falling flat in his opportunity, Siranni has no choice but to keep placing Milton under center.

Milton completed only 18-of-34 passes for 169 yards while failing to produce a touchdown and enduring seven sacks in his 2026 debut last week, a game the Eagles lost 19-11 to their NFC East rival New York Giants.

Milton Has Appeared in Six NFL Games So Far

Prior to his rough lone appearance to date for Philadelphia, Milton, a sixth-round pick out of the University of Tennessee in the 2024 NFL Draft, saw time in four games for the Dallas Cowboys in during the 2025 season. Mostly in garbage time, he completed 15-of-24 passes for 183 yards through the air. He threw one touchdown passes and two interceptions. Milton also played one game in 2024 for the team that drafted him, the New England Patriots, completing 75.9% of his throws for a career-high 241 yards and one touchdown.

Kickoff between Rodgers and the Steelers and Milton and the Eagles is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.