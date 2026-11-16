Texas’ Arch Manning Draws Bold Tim Tebow Outlook

The Texas Longhorns needed one final drive to beat LSU.

Arch Manning came through, and now an ESPN analyst is putting him in rare company.

Paul Finebaum compared Manning to former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow following Texas’ 22-21 victory over LSU on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“[Arch Manning] is the gutsiest quarterback I have seen since Tim Tebow,” Finebaum said in a clip shared by ESPN’s First Take on Monday, Nov. 16.

The praise came after Manning overcame three interceptions to lead the Longhorns on a game-winning touchdown drive with three seconds remaining.

It was an up-and-down performance. But Finebaum saw something greater in the quarterback’s ability to recover from his mistakes.

Paul Finebaum Puts Forth Strong Take on Arch Manning

Finebaum expanded on his praise during an appearance on The Matt Barrie Show, putting Manning among the best competitors he has watched in college football.

“He’s one of the greatest winners I have ever seen on a college football field,” Finebaum said, according to On3.

The ESPN analyst pointed to Manning’s ability to rise in important moments, even when his performance falls short of expectations.

Finebaum has made the Tebow comparison before.

During an August 2025 appearance on SEC Network, he commended Manning as the best player he had seen from every aspect since Tebow.

His latest comments carry a different weight. Manning had struggled for much of Saturday’s game, but he found a way to win with the season’s stakes rising.

The victory improved Texas to 8-2 and strengthened its College Football Playoff case.

Arch Manning Overcomes Three Interceptions Against LSU

Manning completed 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against LSU. He added 35 rushing yards and another score.

Texas trailed 21-10 in the third quarter before mounting its comeback.

With 2:19 left and the Longhorns trailing 21-16, Manning took over at his own 42-yard line.

He guided a 12-play, 58-yard drive, completing six of eight passes before finding Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining.

The late score gave Texas its fifth victory this season over a team ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, according to the university.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning’s response to a difficult night.

“This guy’s got a competitive spirit about him. What a drive!” Sarkisian said, per On3.

Manning had his own perspective on how people would remember the performance.

“In a bunch of years, I’m going to tell everyone we had a game-winning drive,” he said, according to USA TODAY.

Texas returns home to face Arkansas on Nov. 21 before closing its regular season against Texas A&M.