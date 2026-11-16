CBS Sports Mock Draft Sees Texas’ Arch Manning Replacing Eagles $255M QB

Arch Manning isn’t the generational college superstar national media sold everyone on when he committed to Texas, and he still plays like a guy learning on the fly rather than a finished product.

Yet he is catching on fast, and NFL draft evaluators still see him as one of the top QBs off the board. CBS Sports’ Mike Renner’s sees Manning going as the third QB off the 2025 NFL Draft board, the fifth overall.

Arch Manning to Eagles?

“It’s games like Saturday against Missouri that make me unable to quit Manning’s sky-high potential. Those 43 dropbacks looked like an NFL quarterback. He’s shown more than enough to be worth taking the chance on, even if Jalen Hurts is back healthy in 2027 for a rebuilding Eagles franchise,” Renner wrote.

The Eagles are now 2-7 after dropping Week 10’s game to the Giants.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski feels that the Eagles might be turning to a new QB in the 2027 NFL Draft since Hurts has not taken a single snap since Week 5.

“Once upon a time, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts despite Carson Wentz already being on the team’s roster and signed to a long-term contract. Less than a year later, Wentz was gone, and Hurts became the team’s starting quarterback,” Sobleski wrote.

“With the uncertainty surrounding Hurts’ health and his inconsistent play over the last two seasons, Roseman should strongly consider a similar approach, particularly with an extra first-round pick now in the team’s back pocket.”

Hurt’s blood-clot diagnosis has put the Eagles in a precarious position, and things have only gotten worse. Backup Tanner McKee has gone 0-4 with two touchdowns and two interceptions before Philadelphia benched him in favor of Joe Milton III, dropping the Eagles straight into top-five draft territory.

Hurts’ Contract Details With the Eagles

As for Hurts’ contract, the Eagles signed Hurts to a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April, 2023, which runs through 2028. That brings his paycheck to $51 million per year, plus up to $15 million in incentives.

Because his contract includes a full no-trade clause, the Eagles couldn’t trade Hurts this season without his sign-off. There is a catch in his deal, though. 2026 is his final fully guaranteed season, with just $22 million guaranteed in 2027 and zero guarantees left in 2028.

As long as he stays in Philadelphia, he can still cash in on his roster bonuses and incentives.

2027 NFL Draft might be their last chance to get a rookie QB to replace Hurts.