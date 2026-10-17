Colin Simmons Injury Update: Star Pass Rusher Exits Game vs. Florida

No. 7 Texas is in a dogfight against unranked Florida, and the Longhorns got bad news early in the fourth quarter.

The Gators were driving down the field when Texas star pass rusher Colin Simmons was injured. Trainers checked on him, and he walked slowly off the field after they helped him up, limping a bit.

“Texas star edge Colin Simmons is being helped off the field gingerly after looking to suffer a leg injury. He’s not putting much weight on the leg that appeared to give out. Arguably the best defensive player in college football,” 247Sports college football writer Chris Hummer wrote on X.

ESPN showed Simmons leaving the game sitting up on a cart with about 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.

This article will be updated with more information.