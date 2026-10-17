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Colin Simmons Injury Update: Star Pass Rusher Exits Game vs. Florida

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Texas State v Texas
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AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: Colin Simmons #1 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

No. 7 Texas is in a dogfight against unranked Florida, and the Longhorns got bad news early in the fourth quarter.

The Gators were driving down the field when Texas star pass rusher Colin Simmons was injured. Trainers checked on him, and he walked slowly off the field after they helped him up, limping a bit.

“Texas star edge Colin Simmons is being helped off the field gingerly after looking to suffer a leg injury. He’s not putting much weight on the leg that appeared to give out. Arguably the best defensive player in college football,” 247Sports college football writer Chris Hummer wrote on X.

ESPN showed Simmons leaving the game sitting up on a cart with about 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.

This article will be updated with more information.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Colin Simmons Injury Update: Star Pass Rusher Exits Game vs. Florida

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