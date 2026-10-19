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Texas Dealt More Unfortunate News After Upset Loss to Florida

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DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches action during a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns were coming off a loss to their rival Oklahoma Sooners entering Saturday’s matchup with the Florida Gators.

Back home in Austin, Texas looked to get back on track and secure an SEC win.

However, things didn’t go as planned. Despite jumping out to a 17-3 lead, Texas squandered the advantage and ultimately lost 27-24, continuing its offensive struggles behind quarterback Arch Manning.

On Sunday, the Longhorns fell from No. 7 to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 rankings. Just two weeks ago, they held the No. 1 spot in the nation.

Texas Dealt More Bad News

After a weekend to forget in Austin, Texas received concerning news about its top defensive player, Colin Simmons, who left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

According to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com, Simmons fortunately has no structural damage, a major positive for a player expected to be a top NFL Draft pick. However, Texas will be without him for several weeks, and the team’s schedule doesn’t get any easier.

Simmons will likely miss three to four weeks with a high ankle sprain, but Texas still hopes to get him back on the field this season. If the Longhorns fall out of contention, the team could reconsider whether to bring him back.

Running back Hollywood Smothers is also reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury, leaving his status for Saturday’s major home game against No. 7 Ole Miss in question.

Manning’s Starting Job in Doubt

More major news for Texas broke Monday morning, as the Longhorns reportedly plan to give backup quarterback KJ Lacey more first-team reps in practice this week.

Manning should start Saturday, but if he continues to struggle, Texas could seriously consider replacing him.

Via ESPN’s Pete Thamel: “Texas is expected to give an uptick in first-team quarterback reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week in practice. Arch Manning still projects as the Texas starter. The uptick in Lacey’s reps is a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Texas Dealt More Unfortunate News After Upset Loss to Florida

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