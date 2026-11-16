The Texas Longhorns, the entire college football world and the NFL are all waiting to see what Arch Manning does at the end of this season.

He likely won’t reveal that until later on, but he has announced his Senior Day decision.

A player like Manning, who has eligibility remaining, has to consciously choose whether to take part in Senior Day.

Guys who know they are leaving school early make sure to do it. Others won’t partake but then end up leaving.

Some players even end up doing Senior Day twice, so it’s not a set-in-stone answer to any question other than the one at hand.

But on Monday, Manning did reveal his Senior Day plans, which could end up being notable.

Arch Manning Reveals Senior Day Plans

Manning told reporters on Monday that he will take part in Senior Day with Texas this season.

The Longhorns host Arkansas on Saturday for their final home game of the season, which is where the ceremonies will take place.

Manning is in his fourth year of college and technically a senior, although he has one year of eligibility remaining.

“I’m a senior, so I’m doing it,” Manning said, via ESPN.

There are a couple things worth noting within this.

Texas could actually have another home game if they host a College Football Playoff game — but they would never hold a Senior Day under that circumstance, so Saturday against Arkansas is the day.

Manning also doesn’t change anything about his eligibility status by being recognized at Senior Day.

Arch Manning Comments on NFL

Arch didn’t have much to say about the NFL in his Monday media availability, but he alluded to the fact that he’s not focused on that decision.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a person and a player,” Manning said. “I’ve enjoyed my time, but I’m just focused on this week, winning this week. I’m not really thinking about the future right now.”

Given that Texas is still in contention for a national championship after their dramatic 22-21 win over LSU on Saturday, that makes sense. Manning has plenty to focus on in the here and now.