College football quarterbacks don’t come cheap in the transfer portal.

Of course, there are levels to this, and that means that McNeese State QB Jake Strong entering the transfer market isn’t going to be as expensive as some — but he’ll clearly attract some interest.

Strong’s name might sound somewhat familiar even to power conference football fans. He started early in his career for Texas Tech.

His breakout really didn’t come until Strong went to the FCS level to play for McNeese, though, and now he’s exploring a potential move to a different school before his eligibility runs out.

Jake Strong Transfer Value

A cool X account called NIL By The Numbers is doing NIL valuation calculations using stats and historical data to extrapolate what new transfer portal entries might cost.

They’ve come up with a value for Strong — really, a bunch of values depending on where he transfers.

Bigger programs usually pay more, so if Strong ends up at a Power 4 school, the estimate is that he’d cost $338,135.

It’d be more like $201K if he goes to a Group of 6 school, and down around $76K if he stays at the FCS level.

Here’s the whole estimate:

🚨 McNeese State QB Jake Strong has entered the Transfer Portal 💰 Market value by level: 🏆 P4 school: $338,135

Likely range: $310,508 – $465,762 🥈 G6 school: $201,255

Likely range: $161,004 – $241,506 🥉 FCS school: $76,669

Likely range: $61,335 – $92,012 2026 Stat Line: 146 ATT, 845 YDS, 3 TDS Model estimate, not a reported deal.

#transferportal #CollegeFootball

📸 McNeese Athletics — NIL By The Numbers (@NILByTheNumbers) November 23, 2026

FCS players can announce their intentions a bit earlier because of the way their calendar works, and that will allow schools to start considering Strong before they know all the FBS quarterbacks on the market. That could work in his favor.

Jake Strong Stats

Strong’s best college season came in 2025 with McNeese when he completed 59.0% of his passes for 11 touchdowns while also running 117 times for 469 yards and seven scores.

He’s been less effective this year — completing 53.4% of his passes for 845 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 78 yards.

The downturn in production will concern some, so Strong may have to remain at FCS unless he wants a spot deeper down a depth chart.

In 2023 with Texas Tech, Strong threw two touchdowns compared to six interceptions while also running six times for 61 yards.

His future is currently a question mark, but he’s seeking a new beginning.