The Texas Tech Red Raiders have their eyes on the College Football Playoff.

They took a huge step on Thanksgiving night, rallying to thump TCU on Thursday to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game and keep their CFP hopes alive.

Texas Tech was ranked No. 11 this week, and if they can stay there or higher, they’ll be in the bracket.

Given that there are still big goals in front of the Red Raiders, offseason thoughts will be a little bit off to the side for Texas Tech.

But given how big the transfer portal is in college football now, particularly at quarterback, it’s never too early to consider it.

The Red Raiders could certainly be looking at some QB shakeup when portal season arrives.

Will Hammond Transfer Update

Texas Tech could be in danger of losing Will Hammond to the transfer portal.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales named Hammond as a QB to watch in the transfer picture as part of a new article published on Wednesday.

“Hammond disappointed as the Red Raiders’ starter and was benched for Thomas Castellanos,” Morales wriets. “It’s difficult to envision Hammond getting a second chance as the starter in Lubbock.”

Hammond arrived at Texas Tech with solid potential, but since it hasn’t quite worked out, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the big-money program seek out one of the top portal names this offseason.

Thomas Castellanos Problem

The problem with Hammond potentially transferring is that he would be leaving a situation that will also be losing Thomas Castellanos.

Castellanos appeared to be out of eligibility after last season and even spent time in two NFL rookie minicamps as a wide receiver before returning to college and winning in court to get on the field for Texas Tech.

Hammond could have the option to stay and try to win the job that will be vacated by Castellanos. But if Hammond chooses to transfer, it means Texas Tech will have to start pretty much from scratch at the QB position.