The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell behind 10-0 on Thursday night against the TCU Horned Frogs.

And then Texas Tech woke up. They rattled off score after score, sending them toward a likely win over TCU.

It’s going to have fans wondering what this victory means on a number of fronts.

It will impact the College Football Playoff rankings, the Big 12 title game scenarios — as well as teams like TCU and Oregon.

This is what you need to know, assuming Texas Tech does indeed win on Thanksgiving Night.

CFP Rankings Impact

The first thing to think about is the CFP rankings.

Texas Tech was ranked No. 11 this week — the final at-large spot, with No. 12 going to the best Group of 6 team in the final rankings.

The Red Raiders are behind No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 BYU and ahead of No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana.

Texas Tech will remain, at worst, at No. 11. They could move up in the next rankings depending on what happens above them.

It’s a big deal for them to remain in the tournament field this week.

Big 12 Title Game Scenarios

Texas Tech’s scenario to make the Big 12 title game was simple.

If they win on Thursday night, they make the Big 12 championship game.

Utah awaits Texas Tech, which would also be in with a loss combined with a BYU loss.

BYU Impact

BYU is impacted in two ways by a Texas Tech win on Thanksgiving.

The Cougars won’t make the Big 12 title game, which means one less chance to impress the committee.

And as the team right ahead of Texas Tech in this week’s rankings, the Cougars can’t afford any kind of slip-up this weekend after the Red Raiders won on Thursday.

Oregon Impact

This is one less team that can slip up this weekend ahead of No. 12 Oregon — which would be the first team out if the CFP started today.

The Ducks need to beat Washington this weekend, but they’ll also need someone else to lose ahead of them.

The conference championship weekend could impact things, too, but that’d depend on the CFP committee punishing teams who make their conference title games and then lose, which is tricky.

The best thing that can happen for the Ducks is Wake Forest, UCLA or BYU losing this weekend and combining with an Oregon win over Washington.