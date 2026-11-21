The UCLA Bruins are undefeated, ranked fourth nationally and one victory away from making program history. However, head coach Bob Chesney doesn’t want his players thinking about what they’ve already accomplished or what might happen next season.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Michigan, Chesney joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt to discuss the message he’s delivering to his team. His comments offered an interesting look at the mentality behind UCLA’s remarkable turnaround.

Despite everything the Bruins have accomplished, Chesney believes looking too far ahead could become their biggest mistake.

Bob Chesney Delivers Message Before UCLA-Michigan Game

During his appearance on SportsCenter, Chesney explained why he’s keeping his team’s attention on the immediate challenge rather than conversations about the future.

“Anything you’re trying to talk about right now has to do with next year,” Chesney said. “What we’re doing right now has nothing to do with next year. It has everything to do with the journey we are on and finishing the season the right way. That starts with tomorrow.”

The UCLA coach then delivered a message that perfectly captures his approach to the season.

“We can’t hold back and let a previous success or failure determine our next success or failure,” Chesney said.

Chesney emphasized the importance of what he called “next-play speed,” explaining that his players have done a phenomenal job staying focused and keeping the main thing the main thing.

It’s an important reminder for a team that suddenly finds itself dealing with championship expectations.

UCLA Has Historic Opportunity Against Michigan

The Bruins enter Saturday’s contest with a 10-0 record, including seven victories in Big Ten play. They’ve already matched the program’s single-season wins record, and another victory would give UCLA its first 11-win season.

More importantly, defeating Michigan would secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

That’s an incredible position for a program that finished 3-9 last season.

Chesney’s arrival has completely changed the conversation surrounding UCLA football. The Bruins have become one of the nation’s most opportunistic defensive teams, entering Saturday with 30 takeaways.

However, their opponent presents an interesting challenge.

Michigan enters the matchup at 5-5 under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham. Although the Wolverines have struggled, playing inside Michigan Stadium remains a significant test.

The Bruins cannot afford to overlook a talented opponent simply because their records look dramatically different.

That’s exactly what makes Chesney’s comments meaningful.

UCLA has already exceeded preseason expectations, but its coach clearly isn’t interested in treating the season like a completed success story.

There is still a conference championship opportunity, a potential College Football Playoff appearance and unfinished business ahead.

For UCLA fans, Chesney’s message should be encouraging. Rather than allowing his team’s undefeated record to become a distraction, he’s challenging the Bruins to approach Michigan with the same urgency that helped them reach this point.

Saturday will reveal whether that mentality continues to translate into victories.