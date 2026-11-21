The Oregon Ducks made a statement on Friday night, dominating Michigan State in a 45-7 victory that kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. However, one of the most interesting moments of the night happened after the final whistle, when head coach Dan Lanning had an unusual exchange with Michigan State’s Pat Fitzgerald.

FOX College Football shared footage of the two coaches speaking on the field following Oregon’s 38-point victory. The interaction appeared to be more involved than a typical postgame handshake, quickly drawing attention to what might have been discussed.

Pat Fitzgerald and Dan Lanning share words postgame after Oregon beat Michigan State 45-7 https://t.co/DWqloeTygf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026

Neither coach’s exact words were immediately clear from the footage, leaving plenty of room for interpretation. Still, several moments from Friday’s game provide some interesting context.

Oregon’s Dan Lanning Draws Attention Following Michigan State Win

Oregon entered Friday night’s matchup needing another convincing performance to strengthen its postseason résumé. The Ducks delivered, controlling the game and improving to 8-3 with their fourth consecutive victory.

However, one particular coaching decision stood out.

With Oregon already leading 10-0, Lanning called a fake field goal that resulted in a touchdown. Fitzgerald appeared frustrated afterward, arguing that Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson should have been penalized for holding.

That wasn’t the only moment that could have contributed to frustration on Michigan State’s sideline.

Oregon continued attacking offensively late in the fourth quarter despite holding a comfortable lead. The Ducks ultimately finished with 45 points, while Michigan State managed just seven.

Of course, there is an important distinction between what happened during the game and what the coaches actually discussed afterward.

There has been no confirmed explanation connecting the fake field goal or Oregon’s late-game approach to their postgame conversation.

Nevertheless, the unusual interaction became an interesting storyline following an otherwise one-sided contest.

Oregon’s Playoff Situation Adds Another Layer

The timing of Friday’s victory matters for Lanning and the Ducks.

Oregon entered the matchup ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff standings, putting the program in a position where every remaining performance could influence its postseason chances.

With three losses already on its résumé, Oregon doesn’t have much room for another setback.

That reality makes Lanning’s aggressive approach understandable, even if opposing coaches might not always appreciate watching a team continue attacking with a sizable lead.

Interestingly, Fitzgerald had praised Lanning before the matchup, speaking highly of the job Oregon’s coach has done with the program.

That makes their extended postgame interaction even more intriguing.

Ultimately, Oregon accomplished exactly what it needed to on Friday night. The Ducks dominated Michigan State, kept their postseason hopes alive and gave the selection committee another convincing result to consider.

However, the conversation between Lanning and Fitzgerald left viewers with a question that the final score couldn’t answer.

What exactly did the two coaches have to say to each other after such a lopsided game?

Until either coach addresses the exchange publicly, the footage remains open to interpretation rather than proof of any disagreement.