The Michigan Wolverines may very well need a new quarterback for next season, but that doesn’t help them right now.

Right now, they take on undefeated UCLA on Saturday, and their only choices are to start Tommy Carr or Bryce Underwood.

Underwood is the former No. 1 overall recruit who started a season-and-a-half but never showed a ton of growth.

Carr is the guy who took over for Underwood and started the last four games for the Wolverines.

There are just two games left in the regular season, though, and so Michigan has to figure out what the best way to close the year out is.

Of course, this is just the start of a key stretch for the Wolverines, who play at Ohio State next week.

So what’s the plan this weekend? One report indicates what’s coming.

Michigan QB Decision

Josh Henschke of The Victors Report dropped the latest update on the QB situation in a new article on Friday night.

“Sources have told The Victors Report that Bryce Underwood is set to take back his starting quarterback role against UCLA on Saturday,” Henschke writes.

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said at the start of the week that the quarterback job was open to whoever could claim it.

“It’s unclear whether Underwood will take the majority of the snaps or if there will be some rotation with Carr seeing the field,” Henschke writes.

Underwood rotated in with Carr in last week’s 31-7 loss to Oregon. Neither QB played well.

Apparently, though, Michigan has seen enough out of Carr to at least try a return to Underwood.

Michigan Kickoff Time

If you’re a Michigan fan who wants to see what happens at quarterback, you’ll have to tune in at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

UCLA hasn’t lost and is ranked No. 4 in the country. Michigan isn’t ranked and would love to pull off a shocking upset.

The Wolverines will need good quarterback play to make that happen, and it’s not clear if they’ve got that available to them at the moment.