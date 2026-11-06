Former Vanderbilt Star Diego Pavia Receives Strong Ravens Endorsement From Skip Bayless

Former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia might not currently have an NFL job, but that certainly hasn’t stopped longtime sports personality Skip Bayless from believing he belongs on the field.

With the Baltimore Ravens facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, Bayless made a bold declaration regarding the former Heisman Trophy finalist. He believes Baltimore would have a better chance of winning with Pavia under center, despite the organization releasing him earlier this year.

“If Diego Pavia were starting tonight at QB for the Ravens, they’d have a much better chance of winning,” Bayless said on Thursday.

The statement carries additional significance considering Baltimore actually signed Pavia following the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the former Vanderbilt standout, his opportunity with the franchise ended before training camp.

Skip Bayless Questions Ravens’ Decision on Diego Pavia

Baltimore signed Pavia as an undrafted free agent in April, giving the former SEC star an opportunity to compete for a roster spot. However, the Ravens waived him July 23, ultimately moving forward with other quarterbacks.

That decision looks particularly interesting now that Baltimore is dealing with significant injuries at the position.

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were both placed on injured reserve after suffering injuries against the Buffalo Bills. Consequently, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano was tasked with starting Thursday’s matchup against Jacksonville.

Fagnano also played during Baltimore’s 36-10 loss to Buffalo, completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards while throwing an interception.

Bayless clearly believes the Ravens overlooked an opportunity when they moved on from Pavia.

Diego Pavia’s Vanderbilt Success Still Commands Attention

Pavia’s collegiate accomplishments provide some context for Bayless’ confidence. During his final season at Vanderbilt, the quarterback helped lead the Commodores to their first 10-win campaign while finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He completed 70% of his passes, threw 29 touchdowns and demonstrated the improvisational ability that made him one of college football’s most entertaining players. However, questions surrounding his size and transition to professional football contributed to his uncertain NFL future.

Pavia has since expressed interest in continuing his career through the United Football League, keeping the possibility of another professional opportunity alive.

Whether he would actually outperform Baltimore’s current quarterbacks remains impossible to establish without seeing him compete against NFL defenses. Nevertheless, Bayless’ endorsement illustrates how strongly some observers still believe in the former Vanderbilt star.

For Pavia, watching his former NFL team navigate a quarterback crisis only makes his absence more fascinating. His college career proved he could overcome considerable doubt, but earning another NFL opportunity remains the next challenge.

Adding to Bayless’ analysis, the Ravens rookie quarterback struggled to generate offense during Thursday night’s matchup against the Jaguars. That still doesn’t mean Pavia would have fared any better. It certainly would have made tremendous television.