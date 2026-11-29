The Wisconsin Badgers have made a decision on Luke Fickell after calls to fire him have persisted over the past couple seasons.

They aren’t making that move, though.

The Badgers closed the regular season on Friday night with a 28-5 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and that apparently was good enough.

Wisconsin Makes Luke Fickell Decision

Multiple reports on Sunday indicated that Wisconsin will not be firing Fickell.

He’ll be back as their coach in the 2027 season.

Fickell is concluding his fourth season as the Badgers’ head coach, so 2027 will be year five.

Wisconsin is now 8-4 this season, which is its best record under Fickell.

Overall, he’s now 25-25 in his four seasons since arriving at Wisconsin from Cincinnati.

The Badgers are 16-20 in Big Ten play in Fickell’s tenure, but they were 6-3 in the conference this season, including wins over USC and Penn State.

The Wisconsin website Bucky’s 5th Quarter shared this detail:

After a disaster season in 2025, Wisconsin elected to bring Fickell back for a fourth season, vowing to give him increased support. The Badgers reportedly increased their roster budget to over $30 million for the 2026 season, and they had a number of hits in the transfer portal.

Fickell came to town with a lot of hype, but Wisconsin remains a second-tier Big Ten program.

The goal next season for the Badgers will likely be a spot in the 24-team College Football Playoff.

For now, Fickell stays put and will build toward that.

Luke Fickell Buyout

It would’ve cost Wisconsin approximately $21.3 million to buy out Fickell’s contract at the end of this season.

They apparently deemed that Fickell has done too well this season to get rid of, particularly at that cost.

The Badgers will still get to play in a bowl game, too, which is good for player development as the team will get extra practice time together.

Fickell will have to get things right in the transfer portal this offseason to try and build off of this productive campaign.