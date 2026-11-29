After suffering a 63-0 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is sharing his plans for the 2027 season.

Key spoke to reporters after the Georgia game on Saturday and was asked if he’s the right person to lead the Yellow Jackets. He said “adjustments” will be made, as he will look at “everything.”

“It’s been three years now of positive trajectory, right? This year obviously wasn’t, there’s a lot of reasons why,” Key said, per UGA Sports. “I take full accountability and responsibility for it, right? But I am dang sure that this is the right program. Proper adjustments will be made; proper corrections will be made. Whether it be staff, scheme, roster, processes, overall, everything.”

Georgia Tech Won Only Two ACC Games

Georgia Tech finished the year 3-9 and 2-6 in the ACC. The program’s only victories were against FCS school Mercer, Duke, and Clemson. In the final two games, the Yellow Jackets allowed 50 points against Wake Forest and 63 points against Georgia.

Key, who played offensive line at Georgia Tech from 1997 to 2000, became head coach in 2023 after being an assistant coach from 2019 to 2022 (he was interim head coach in 2022 after Geoff Collins was fired). After two 7-6 seasons, Georgia Tech began the 2025 season 8-0 before finishing 9-4, 6-2 in the ACC.

Overall, Key is 30-29 and 22-17 in conference play. If things don’t improve next year, Georgia Tech may have to make a coaching change. But the Yellow Jackets dealt with multiple issues this year, including injuries and replacing two coordinators.

Brent Key Reveals Challenges Georgia Tech Dealt With

“There are things that I’ve put down for weeks now, and there’s not any one thing that leads to this,” Key said, per Jackets Online. “It’s a culmination of different things, and look, injuries are something that are part of the game.

“We’ve had a bad run of them this year, but that is not something that I use as an excuse because you can’t control them. I look at the things that you can control, the things that have to be controlled, and that starts really in December and January, putting together staff and putting together a roster.”

Georgia Tech fans are ready to see the team break out and be an ACC title contender. The Yellow Jackets last won the conference in 2009, and their last 10-win season was in 2014, when they went 11-3 and finished in the top 10 in both polls.