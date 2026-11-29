Once a Marine, always a Marine.

This weekend, one of the members of the Marines’ inspirational ranks was on college football field. His name is Collin Lewis, and he’s a 319-pound defensive tackle for Idaho State.

And with Idaho State having qualified for the FCS Playoffs, Lewis had a chance to make a difference in the postseason.

Defensive tackles don’t spend a lot of time in the end zone, but this weekend, that’s exactly what Lewis did.

Collin Lewis TD

Idaho State had a first-and-goal in the second quarter in a 7-7 game against North Dakota on Sunday.

They went with a fascinating formation — they lined Lewis up in the shotgun, as if he was the quarterback.

Lewis took the snap and ran basically right up the middle. He found multiple defenders waiting for him but powered right through for the touchdown.

It doesn’t get better than that.

The only bummer for Idaho State is that their season ended in a 41-38 loss to North Dakota. But what a moment for Lewis.

From Marine to College Football

The Idaho State Journal did a great story on Lewis’ journey.

Lewis left for boot camp for the Marines two weeks after graduating from Carbon High School in Price, Utah.

“I was a cocky kid in high school — not proud of that,” Lewis told the Idaho State Journal. “After joining the military, it really humbled me. I’m thankful for that. What I learned from the military is that nobody’s better than anybody. Everybody comes from different walks of life, and you’ve just got to respect them.”

Lewis spent four years in the Marines. He survived a suicide bomber attack in the Middle East, according to the Idaho State Journal.

After returning to the U.S., Lewis first went to Snow College as a walk-on.

He earned a scholarship from there to Idaho State.

The Idaho State Journal shared this story:

Lewis began his football career as a 200-pound running back and middle linebacker at Carbon High School in Price, Utah. He weighed about 220 pounds through his early years in the service, where he worked as a motor transport operator, driving and maintaining semi-trucks. Then he was deployed to Kuwait for five months, and then spent a month in Kabul as part of the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan. It was in Kabul on Aug.26, 2021 that a suicide bomber attacked the airport, killing 182 people, including 13 U.S military personnel.

Lewis’ final year-and-a-half of his service was spent at Camp Pendleton in California. He quickly lined up his football chance at Snow.

Eventually, a coach encouraged him to bulk up, and now he’s turned into an inspiration at Idaho State.