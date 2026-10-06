Rich Rodriguez Teases What’s Coming for WVU’s 2 Newest Transfers

The West Virginia Mountaineers have two intriguing new pieces that could become increasingly important as Rich Rodriguez searches for answers following a 45-42 loss to Iowa State.

Former Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas finally made his WVU debut against the Cyclones, recording four tackles after a lengthy eligibility process delayed his arrival on the field. Former Utah running back NaQuari Rogers is taking a little longer to get acclimated, but Rodriguez sounds interested in finding out exactly what the veteran can provide.

According to Spencer Ripchik, Rodriguez offered updates on both transfers Sunday, including an encouraging first assessment of Thomas.

“He was pretty competitive. He’s learning,” Rodriguez said of Thomas, via Ripchik.

West Virginia Head Coach Rich Rodriguez Anxious to See RB NaQuari Rogers

Thomas’ experience could become particularly valuable for a West Virginia defense that has struggled over the past two weeks. The former Georgia safety played in 47 games during four seasons with the Bulldogs before transferring to WVU, giving Rodriguez another veteran option to move around in the secondary.

Rogers could provide reinforcements on the opposite side of the ball.

“He’s got some skills,” Rodriguez said of Rogers, according to Ripchik.

Ripchik reported that Rogers spent his first week of practice working on the scout team as he learned West Virginia’s system, but Rodriguez is anxious to see what the Utah transfer can do. That should be exciting for Mountaineer fans considering what Rogers has already proven at the Power Four level.

Rogers rushed for 387 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns for Utah in 2025. WVU has actually experienced his “skills” firsthand, as Rogers carried 13 times for 61 yards when the Utes defeated the Mountaineers last season.

West Virginia doesn’t necessarily need either transfer to immediately become a star. It needs more experienced players capable of contributing to a team that has now dropped consecutive Big 12 games.

Thomas has already taken the first step. His four tackles against Iowa State offered an early glimpse of how quickly he could work his way into the defensive rotation despite joining the program after the season began.

Rogers remains the more unknown piece, but that could change soon. Rodriguez’s comments suggest WVU is beginning to explore what it has in the veteran running back.

For a Mountaineers team searching for any advantage it can find, getting two experienced transfers involved could provide a much-needed boost.