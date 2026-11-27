For Rich Rodriguez’s offense to work, he requires a certain type of special, athletic, talented quarterback.

This season with the West Virginia Mountaineers, Rodriguez found that in the form of Michael Hawkins Jr.

While WVU’s defense has let it down at times, Hawkins has been pretty consistently excellent for West Virginia.

Their biggest test yet arrives on Friday night against the country’s only undefeated team, the No. 2 Utah Utes.

So it isn’t quite time to think about the offseason yet. But one national college football writer recently wondered whether Hawkins’ future will take him somewhere other than Morgantown.

Michael Hawkins Transfer Update

Hawkins has more college eligibility to use, but in the modern world of college football, quarterbacks often use their years at multiple schools as they attempt to climb the ladder.

Could Hawkins do that, too? It’s what The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wondered in a new article published on Wednesday.

“Hawkins is one of the most productive players in the country (2,258 passing yards, 1,055 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns) and a perfect fit for Rich Rodriguez’s offense,” Morales writes. “Would he seek out a more high-profile program and leave a good offensive situation behind?”

This would be the offseason to consider it. QB demand will be high, but supply won’t be as deep. Teams like Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Auburn and Texas A&M could all be looking for a quarterback.

If Hawkins entered the portal, he’d likely get a massive payday.

Risking a Mistake

Hawkins is certainly good enough to work out at any program in the country if they put him in position to succeed.

But he already knows that it works with Rodriguez at West Virginia. Leaving would come with a risk.

Some QBs transfer and thrive. Others don’t, and it’s not just about their talent or what they did at their previous stop. It’s not always easy to make it work in a new place.

So Hawkins will have to consider the full array of outcomes if he ends up considering a transfer. There’s a case to be made for staying right where he is, too.