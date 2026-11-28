The West Virginia Mountaineers have an important question to answer heading into the offseason, and running back Cam Cook isn’t providing a definitive answer just yet. Following a productive 2026 campaign, Cook addressed his future with the program, making it clear that he hasn’t reached a decision he’s ready to announce.

According to Spencer Ripchik, Cook said he isn’t focused on his future right now. The running back added that when he finds out what comes next, he’ll let everyone know.

Those comments don’t confirm that Cook is leaving West Virginia, but they also don’t guarantee he’ll return. For Mountaineers fans hoping to see one of the team’s most productive offensive players back next season, the uncertainty is worth watching.

Cam Cook’s Future Becomes Important Question for WVU

Cook has given West Virginia plenty of reasons to want him back. He finished the regular season with 1,298 rushing yards, tying Avon Cobourne for ninth place on the school’s single-season rushing list.

His production was especially impressive considering the challenges surrounding the Mountaineers throughout the season. Cook provided a dependable presence in the backfield, giving West Virginia an offensive weapon capable of handling a significant workload.

Against No. 2 Utah on Friday, Cook rushed for 43 yards on 13 carries before his night ended early in the third quarter. West Virginia ultimately suffered a 52-28 defeat, finishing the season with a disappointing 5-7 record.

That result only adds importance to the questions surrounding Cook’s future. The Mountaineers have plenty to address this offseason, and retaining proven offensive production would give the coaching staff one less major concern.

Rich Rodriguez Faces Important Offseason Decisions

For head coach Rich Rodriguez, the challenge now becomes building a stronger team around the pieces that helped West Virginia remain competitive offensively. Cook’s rushing production represents the kind of consistency that isn’t always easy to replace.

However, there is an important distinction between uncertainty and an actual departure. Cook hasn’t announced a transfer decision, and his comments shouldn’t be interpreted as confirmation that he’s preparing to leave Morgantown.

The running back deserves an opportunity to evaluate his options without every answer becoming a declaration about his future.

Still, Mountaineers fans have every reason to pay attention. West Virginia finished below .500 despite having a running back who delivered one of the program’s better individual rushing seasons.

Cook has already shown what he can accomplish in a Mountaineers uniform. Whether he wants another opportunity to build on that success remains unanswered.

For now, his message is simple: When there’s news about his future, he’ll be the one to share it.