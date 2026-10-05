WVU Football Commit Chris Wilson Jr., 17, Killed in Tragic Shooting

Wilson, a senior defensive end at Yorktown High School, was found inside a vehicle after Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, according to Muncie police. Wilson had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the shooting, and no suspect or motive had been publicly announced as of publication.

Wilson was a four-star prospect who committed to West Virginia in June and was expected to become part of the Mountaineers’ 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end was considered the highest-rated football recruit in East Central Indiana and had received scholarship offers from numerous major college football programs before choosing WVU.

Wilson had accomplished enough on the field to become one of the most notable commitments in West Virginia’s class, but on a day like this, recruiting rankings, stars and football accomplishments become secondary.

Chris Wilson Jr. Remembered as More Than a Football Player

Yorktown High School principal Stacey Brewer confirmed Wilson’s death in a message to families Monday. Brewer described Wilson as a valued part of the school, football program and surrounding community while offering support to his family, friends and teammates. Counselors are expected to be available to students when Yorktown returns from fall break.

Yorktown head coach Mike Wilhelm offered an even more personal picture of the young man West Virginia was expecting to welcome to Morgantown.

“He was highly respected because he treated others with love and kindness,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm also indicated that Wilson never chased the attention that accompanied his status as a major Division I recruit. That perspective puts Wilson’s football accomplishments into a much different context as those who knew him mourn his death.

Wilson had worked himself into a position few high school football players ever reach. As a junior, he recorded 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks while helping Yorktown finish 9-3. Through five games of his senior season, Wilson had added 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, continuing to build toward a future at the Power Four level.

Those numbers now tell only a small piece of his story. West Virginia fans expected to eventually watch Wilson run onto the field wearing the Old Gold and Blue, but his family, friends, teammates and community are instead mourning a 17-year-old whose life ended far too soon.

Wilson had planned to become a Mountaineer, and the West Virginia football community now mourns one of its own. Football feels incredibly small in a moment like this. May God rest Wilson’s soul and bring strength and comfort to everyone who loved him.