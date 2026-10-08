WVU Legend Pat McAfee Nearly Returned to NFL After Retirement

The West Virginia Mountaineers football legend Pat McAfee has become one of the biggest personalities in sports media since retiring from the NFL. However, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently revealed that McAfee nearly added another unexpected chapter to his professional football career.

McAfee retired in 2017 following eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but an unusual opportunity emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arians was preparing for the possibility of losing players to health protocols and apparently believed the former WVU standout could provide some emergency insurance.

During an appearance on the “Not Just Football” podcast, Arians recalled personally reaching out to McAfee about potentially returning to the NFL as Tampa Bay’s emergency kicker.

“Yeah, sure did,” Arians said. “We had COVID players. I called Pat and I said, ‘Can you kick?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.'”

Pat McAfee Had One Question About His Potential NFL Return

Arians wasn’t necessarily asking McAfee to abandon his broadcasting career or immediately compete for Tampa Bay’s starting job. Instead, the former Buccaneers coach wanted an experienced kicker available if COVID-19 protocols unexpectedly sidelined his regular option.

“I’m going to sign you as my COVID kicker,” Arians recalled telling McAfee. “If our guy gets COVID, we will fly you in for the game.”

That arrangement apparently sounded reasonable enough until McAfee remembered one particular requirement that could accompany an NFL comeback.

“He goes, ‘Uh-oh, do I have to pass a drug test?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think.’ He goes, ‘I’m out,'” Arians said.

For WVU fans familiar with McAfee’s personality, the exchange probably sounds exactly like something the former Mountaineers star would say. Still, the timing makes the story considerably more interesting than an ordinary conversation about returning to football.

Tampa Bay ultimately won Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady at quarterback, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Although there was no guarantee McAfee would have joined the active roster, he potentially had an opportunity to become part of a championship-winning organization.

McAfee was already an accomplished NFL punter before becoming a household name in sports media. The former WVU standout earned two Pro Bowl selections during his Indianapolis career and remains one of the most recognizable Mountaineers alumni.

His success away from football has been remarkable, but Arians’ revelation offers a hilarious reminder that McAfee’s playing days nearly received an unexpected extension.

Perhaps the most entertaining detail is how quickly the conversation ended. McAfee apparently went from considering another NFL opportunity to dismissing the idea entirely once drug testing entered the discussion.

For a player who built his reputation on both his kicking ability and personality, that might be the most fitting ending imaginable.