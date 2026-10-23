Friday European soccer news summary: Kompany collapse; Onana Crash; Haaland Fit

Every day the beautiful game delivers more stories than any one site can fully cover. From last-gasp winners and transfer news to managerial drama and emerging stars across Europe’s top leagues and competitions, the volume is simply overwhelming. That’s why we’ve launched this daily roundup here at Heavy Soccer: a concise, no-nonsense summary of the biggest and most interesting European soccer news from the past 24 hours. We know most stories don’t need a full-length feature, and time constraints mean we can’t chase every single headline. Instead, we hand-pick the highlights that truly matter so you can stay informed.
FIFA Opens Bidding for 2030 and 2034 World Cup US TV Rights
FIFA launched the tender process for media rights to the 2030 and 2034 World Cups in the United States and Puerto Rico, with bids due by mid-November. The governing body is open to innovative approaches after the record-breaking 2026 tournament and is inviting proposals that could reshuffle the traditional broadcast landscape. (FIFA.com)
Bayern Coach Vincent Kompany Collapses at Training
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing while watching Bayern Munich’s reserve team train on Friday. The Belgian, who had been battling a virus, is in stable condition and undergoing further checks; his coaching staff will handle duties for now ahead of Sunday’s trip to Freiburg. (BBC)
Haaland Declared 100% Fit for Aston Villa Clash
Erling Haaland is fully available for Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa after recovering from a foot issue. Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the striker is “the only one 100% available,” giving City a major boost. (HEAVY.com)
PSG vs Lyon Postponed Amid Paris Protests
Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 showdown with Lyon has been moved from Sunday to Monday evening after police raised security concerns over planned protests in the capital. The LFP confirmed the switch to 20:30 local time at the Parc des Princes. (BBC)
Man United Loanee Onana Escapes Injury in Car Accident
Andre Onana and his family walked away unharmed from a multi-vehicle crash in Trabzon shortly after he kept a clean sheet in Trabzonspor’s Conference League win over Hearts. The Manchester United goalkeeper, on loan in Turkey, was checked by club officials and given the all-clear. (HEAVY.com)
Asian Football Confederation Backs Infantino for Re-Election
In a sharp U-turn, the AFC endorsed Gianni Infantino’s bid for another term as FIFA president during its extraordinary congress in Tokyo. The backing from the 47-member confederation significantly strengthens Infantino’s position ahead of next year’s election. (Aljazeera)
Gladbach Finally Claim First Bundesliga Win
After six straight defeats to open the season, Borussia Mönchengladbach earned their first points of the campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory away at Stuttgart. The result ends a historic winless start and offers a massive boost under new coach Alexander Blessin. (MSN)
Middlesbrough Thrash Bolton to Go Top of the Championship
Middlesbrough ran out 5-1 winners at Bolton Wanderers, a result that lifts them to the summit of the Championship table. Goals flowed early as the visitors controlled proceedings and sealed a statement victory on the road. (Bolton News)
That’s your Friday wrap. Plenty more drama still to come this weekend—stay tuned.
Friday European soccer news summary: Kompany collapse; Onana Crash; Haaland Fit