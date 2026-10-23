Ex-Cowboys’ $97 Million All-Pro Released by Seahawks

Trevon Diggs hasn’t played much football over the last few years, as he milked a $97 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys and watched more games than he played because of a series of injuries.

That time away hasn’t been great for his NFL future, it turns out, and the Seattle Seahawks released him on Friday.

“Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs was released from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad today, per the league transaction wire,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on X.

“The Seahawks released CB Trevon Diggs,” NFL reporter Easton Butler wrote on X.

The Cowboys released Diggs late in the 2025 regular season, and he briefly played for the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Seahawks in August.

Trevon Diggs Goes Viral Over Brutal 49ers’ Diss

Diggs’ time with the Seahawks has become notable for one reason — and it’s not a good one.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans went mega-viral in Week 5 for his brutal diss of Diggs during a 49ers win.

The video that had the internet buzzing showed Diggs talking trash to Evans. Instead of talking back, Evans grabbed Diggs by the shoulder to look at the back of his jersey and see who he was, and Diggs responded by popping Evans in the face with a quick, open-handed jab.

Evans, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is finding new life with the 49ers after signing there as a free agent. Diggs is also in his first season with the Seahawks after the Cowboys cut him late in the 2025 regular season.

As one might imagine, the internet went crazy over the video.

“I honestly didn’t know it was him … I was like, ‘Who are you?’ Then I looked and made sure: ‘Oh, it’s f—in’ Diggs,’” Evans said after the game.

Diggs Paid $97 Million Before Career Spiral

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the following 3 seasons.

After his release, the Green Bay Packers claimed Diggs off waivers on December 31 —just 1 day after the Cowboys released him.

Diggs missed 8 games in 2025 after a mysterious at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio — a story almost no one believed.

The final straw for the Cowboys came when Diggs asked to stay in the DMV with his family after an away game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day — Diggs is a D.C. native — and not fly home on the team plane. The Cowboys refused his request; Diggs stayed and was waived a few days later.