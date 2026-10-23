49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Announces Mike Evans Decision Ahead of Falcons Game

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with reporters on Friday. He announced that star WR Mike Evans is ruled out with an Achilles injury for their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers HC also announced that WR Deebo Samuel and DE Nick Bosa are out.

San Francisco will head to Atlanta as they look to remain undefeated. Kickoff is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Mike Evans Injury Details

Evans played against the Washington Commanders on Monday night despite battling an Achilles and rib injury.

The veteran WR reaggravated his Achilles during the third quarter against the Commanders. He was initially ruled questionable, but did not return to the game.

The 33-year-old finished the contest with 3 receptions for a game-high 94 yards. The 49ers won a nailbiter 23-17.

Evans’ chances of starting in Week 7 looked increasingly unlikely after the WR did not participate in practice throughout the week.

It will be the first game that Evans has missed this season.

The 49ers will have a bye week after their game against the Falcons. San Francisco’s bye comes at a good time as they look to get some of their key contributors back from injury.

Looking at Mike Evans This Season

The 49ers signed Evans to a 3-year, $42 million contract this offseason. After spending 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Evans found a new home in the Bay Area.

The 6-foot-5-inch receiver instantly became their best WR. He gave Kyle Shanahan and QB Brock Purdy a true “X” receiver who was missing from the 49ers’ offense over the last few seasons.

Evans leads all 49ers wide receivers with 27 receptions, 420 yards, and 3 touchdowns through the first 6 games.

The WR’s biggest game of the season came in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Evans finished with 7 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in a thrilling 32-29 win over a division rival.