San Francisco 49ers Announce Tough Deebo Samuel News Before Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for another game, and the news gets worse when looking at the rest of the team’s injury report.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled Samuel out for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, October 23. Samuel continues to recover from a hamstring injury that also sidelined him for San Francisco’s Week 6 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers also ruled out fellow wide receiver Mike Evans, who is dealing with an Achilles injury, leaving quarterback Brock Purdy without two of his most established receiving threats.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news Friday, reporting that both Samuel and Evans will miss Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

The injuries come as the undefeated 49ers prepare to put their 6-0 record on the line against the 2-4 Falcons.

Deebo Samuel Injury Keeps 49ers Star Sidelined

Samuel suffered his hamstring injury during San Francisco’s Week 5 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on October 11.

Shanahan subsequently indicated that Samuel would miss time, with the 49ers ruling him out for their October 19 meeting with Washington. Friday’s announcement confirms that the veteran playmaker will miss a second consecutive game.

His continued absence creates another challenge for a San Francisco receiving corps that has struggled to stay healthy.

Evans was able to suit up against Washington but experienced renewed trouble with his Achilles, an issue Shanahan has acknowledged the team is managing carefully.

During his October 21 press conference, Shanahan addressed whether Evans’ injury might require attention throughout the season.

“We had to manage it last week and we’re managing it this week. So, we’ll see how the rest of the year goes,” Shanahan said.

Now, both Evans and Samuel will watch Sunday’s game from the sidelines.

Christian Kirk, meanwhile, is listed as questionable with a calf injury. Kirk missed the Washington game, although his return to practice has offered some encouragement that he could make his season debut against Atlanta.

That makes Kirk’s availability one of the biggest remaining questions for San Francisco’s offense.

49ers Face Major Questions at Wide Receiver Against Falcons

The simultaneous absences of Samuel and Evans leave the 49ers searching for production from the rest of their receiving corps.

Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are among the options available to Shanahan, while Kirk could provide an important boost if cleared to play.

San Francisco’s passing game already experienced difficulties after Evans exited Monday’s 23-17 victory over Washington.

The remaining wide receivers combined for just one target and zero receptions after Evans departed.

The 49ers still have two proven playmakers in running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle, both of whom give Purdy reliable options in the passing game.

However, the absence of Samuel’s versatility and Evans’ size and experience changes what Shanahan can ask of his wide receivers.

Samuel’s ability to contribute on designed touches, underneath routes and after the catch is particularly difficult to replace with a single player.

For San Francisco, the challenge is no longer simply getting through another game without Samuel. It’s finding enough production to compensate for multiple missing receivers at once.

San Francisco will face Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 25, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Even with their undefeated record intact, the 49ers will enter the matchup shorthanded on both sides of the football. Whether Kirk can return will be an especially important development for an offense already missing Samuel and Evans.