Cowboys Get Positive Injury Update on WR George Pickens for MNF

The Dallas Cowboys are six weeks into the regular season and already seem to be facing make-or-break games— such as their Week 7 Monday Night Football showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys got some good news on Friday about the health of NFL All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens ahead of that showdown.

“George Pickens a full participant and said his shoulder will not be an issue for Monday against the Eagles,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X.

“Some positive injury news for the Cowboys: George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr., Tyler Guyton, DeMarvion Overshown and Cobie Durant were all full participants in today’s practice,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on X.

The Cowboys are 2-4 and have lost their last two games.

George Pickens Blasted for Effort in Week 6 Loss

Pickens had 6 receptions for 73 yards in a 23-13 loss to the Packers in Week 6 and has 33 receptions for 428 yards and 1 touchdown on 52 targets through the first six games.

When we look at where Pickens was at this point in 2025 — 36 receptions for 525 yards and 6 touchdowns on 51 targets — we start to wonder if theri might be something lacking.

Pickens is on a 1-year, $27.2 million franchise tag in 2026 after the Cowboys decided against a lucrative contract extension.

“I don’t know who was less interested in the (Cowboys-Packers) game tonight other than me, but George Pickens was up there,” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on Sunday night. “Pickens thinks the franchise tag means that he’s playing tag football, not actual football.”

George Pickens Blasted for Lack of Effort in 2025

Pickens was put on blast for a lack of effort in 2025 — almost the same criticism Simmons brought up on Sunday.

In a Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, Pickens caught 5 passes for 37 yards on 9 targets and picked up two costly penalties: illegal hands to the face and offensive pass interference.

His lack of effort in that game brought a stinging rebuke from former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman afterward.

“George Pickens seemed uninterested in playing football tonight,” Sherman said on the NFL on Prime postgame broadcast. “He seemed completely disengaged; he disappeared and half-assed it. Totally unacceptable.”