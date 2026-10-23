Toronto Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber Suddenly Named Target for NL Club

The Toronto Blue Jays have several pending free agents heading into the offseason.

One of the Blue Jays’ most notable pending free agents is pitcher Shane Bieber. With Bieber being a former Cy Young Award winner, there is a good chance that he will generate a lot of interest if the Blue Jays don’t re-sign him.

Teams looking for more pitching should be in the mix for Bieber this offseason. Now, a specific team in the National League is being urged to target the Blue Jays star pitcher.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber Named Target for NL Club

In a recent article for SI.com, Patrick McAvoy named the St. Louis Cardinals as a potential suitor for Bieber in free agency this offseason.

“This winter, Bieber is the exact starter St. Louis should view as a priority. On top of his talent — and potential trade value — he’s someone who has had plenty of success and adversity. That’s a good guy to have around all of St. Louis’ young guys, who are still finding their places in the big leagues, McAvoy wrote.

With St. Louis needing pitching help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a potential suitor for Bieber. He would immediately give their starting rotation a boost, and this is especially the case if he regained his top form in St. Louis.

It would also make sense for the Cardinals to sign Bieber when noting that they are looking to take a step forward in 2027. Thus, the Cardinals could be a team to watch closely in the Bieber sweepstakes.

Looking at Bieber

Bieber just completed his ninth MLB season in 2026 and his second as a Blue Jay. The 6-foot-3 righty posted a 5-2 record, a 4.37 ERA, and 44 strikeouts in 11 games this season. Overall, he had some trouble with consistency this campaign. Yet, when noting that he has dealt with injury trouble, it is understandable.

When looking at Bieber’s resume, there is reason to believe he could bounce back in 2027. Just back during the 2025 season, he had a 3.57 ERA in seven starts for Toronto. The two-time All-Star has also had an ERA under 4.00 from 2019 to 2025. This kind of past success could make St. Louis look to steal him from the Blue Jays.

It will be intriguing to see if Bieber will leave the Blue Jays for the Cardinals this offseason. The fit looks good on paper, but time will tell what happens on that front.