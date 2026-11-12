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6-Foot-9 Golfer Coming to PGA Tour

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GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 10: Tommy Morrison of the United States hits a putt on the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond Region at The Federal Club on October 10, 2026 in Glen Allen, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour’s metaphorical basketball team is about to gain its starting center.

A 6-foot-9 golfer has earned his tour card for the 2027 season.

That 6-foot-9 golfer’s name? Tommy Morrison.

And don’t let the unusual height for a golfer fool you — Morrison is a fantastic golfer and will be a name you won’t want to forget.

Tommy Morrison Career

GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 12: Tommy Morrison of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on November 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-9 Tommy Morrison really burst onto the scene as a collegiate golfer at the University of Texas.

He was an All-American for the Longhorns, and while a collegian, he won the 2024 European Amateur Championship, was the second-lowest amateur at The Open Championship and played for Team USA in the 2025 Walker Cup.

Morrison turned pro in 2026 and played on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He was named Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year for 2026, with the trophy presented to Morrison by Ben Crenshaw.

The PGA Tour University rankings placed Morrison highly enough to earn him his tour card for 2027.

Morrison is originally from Dallas, Texas.

Tallest Golfers Ever

GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 11: Tommy Morrison of the United States poses with Ben Crenshaw after being presented the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year Award prior to the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on November 11, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The tallest player ever to appear on the DP World Tour (European Tour) was Jonathan Thomson, who stood 6-foot-9.

The golfer referred to as the tallest to ever play on the PGA Tour was the 6-foot-8 Craig Smith.

Phil Blackmar had three wins on the PGA Tour at 6-foot-7.

George Archer won the 1969 Masters at 6-foot-5.5.

Of modern players, Dustin Johnson is generally the tallest among consistent contenders, listed at 6-foot-4.

There is a member of the Sunshine Tour (in southern and eastern Africa), James Hart Du Preez, who is listed at 6-foot-10 and can smash drives 373 yards.

Morrison will be in rare air on the PGA Tour.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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6-Foot-9 Golfer Coming to PGA Tour

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