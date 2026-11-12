6-Foot-9 Golfer Coming to PGA Tour

The PGA Tour’s metaphorical basketball team is about to gain its starting center.

A 6-foot-9 golfer has earned his tour card for the 2027 season.

That 6-foot-9 golfer’s name? Tommy Morrison.

And don’t let the unusual height for a golfer fool you — Morrison is a fantastic golfer and will be a name you won’t want to forget.

Tommy Morrison Career

The 6-foot-9 Tommy Morrison really burst onto the scene as a collegiate golfer at the University of Texas.

He was an All-American for the Longhorns, and while a collegian, he won the 2024 European Amateur Championship, was the second-lowest amateur at The Open Championship and played for Team USA in the 2025 Walker Cup.

Morrison turned pro in 2026 and played on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He was named Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year for 2026, with the trophy presented to Morrison by Ben Crenshaw.

The PGA Tour University rankings placed Morrison highly enough to earn him his tour card for 2027.

Morrison is originally from Dallas, Texas.

Tallest Golfers Ever

The tallest player ever to appear on the DP World Tour (European Tour) was Jonathan Thomson, who stood 6-foot-9.

The golfer referred to as the tallest to ever play on the PGA Tour was the 6-foot-8 Craig Smith.

Phil Blackmar had three wins on the PGA Tour at 6-foot-7.

George Archer won the 1969 Masters at 6-foot-5.5.

Of modern players, Dustin Johnson is generally the tallest among consistent contenders, listed at 6-foot-4.

There is a member of the Sunshine Tour (in southern and eastern Africa), James Hart Du Preez, who is listed at 6-foot-10 and can smash drives 373 yards.

Morrison will be in rare air on the PGA Tour.