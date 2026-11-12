Patrick Reed Stumbles With Huge Achievement in Reach

Patrick Reed already achieved the most important part of his decision to leave LIV Golf and play on the DP World Tour (former European Tour) this season.

Reed has clinched qualification back to the PGA Tour for next season. More than anything, that’s what he would’ve set out to do.

There was one more possibility for Reed, though, before he left — and that was to actually win the entire DP World Tour title, called the Race for Dubai.

Reed entered this season’s final tournament, which began Thursday, in third place in the standings, but close enough to have a real chance of winning the whole thing.

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain leads the standings, followed by Rory McIlroy. Reed, in third, would at minimum need to place ahead of those two guys to have a chance at hoisting the season-ending trophy.

Reed, though, flailed a bit under the pressure during the first round on Thursday.

Patrick Reed Score

On the par-72 course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Reed posted a 75 on Thursday.

That puts him in a brutal position to potentially catch Chacarra and McIlroy.

The Associated Press reports:

“Patrick Reed, third in the Race to Dubai standings and the other realistic title contender, failed to turn around his recent slump in form and shot 75. After dropping a shot at No. 14 for his fourth bogey of the day, the American appeared to toss his putter toward his bag in frustration as he headed to the next tee.”

It definitely wasn’t Reed’s day.

It actually could’ve been worse, too. Reed had a plugged lie on the 12th but bailed himself out.

Leaderboard, Standings

Reed’s key competition consisted of the day’s final pairing, Chacarra and McIlroy.

The standings leader entering the day was Chacarra. He posted an even-par 72.

McIlroy put up a 69, stating afterward he was happy to have a round in the 60s given what he felt were tough conditions on the day.

If McIlroy wins the tournament outright, he claims the title. It would be his fifth DP World Tour win in a row and eighth overall, which would tie Colin Montgomerie for tops all time.

Reed is going to need to pass Chacarra and McIlroy in the three days that remain to have any chance.