$16 Million Golfer Considering Withdrawing From Spanish Open After Injury

Eugenio Chacarra has enjoyed a strong season on the DP World Tour, establishing himself as a contender in the Race to Dubai standings. The Spaniard has already collected two victories this season and is competing at his national open in Madrid.

The 2026 Spanish Open carries added importance as the regular season approaches its final events. Chacarra entered the tournament with a chance to strengthen his position in the standings, while several established names, including Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, are also drawing attention.

With the season entering a decisive stretch, Chacarra’s performance at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid could influence his preparations for the remaining tournaments.

Eugenio Chacarra Considers Spanish Open Withdrawal With Broken Toe

Eugenio Chacarra is considering withdrawing from the Spanish Open after playing through a fractured toe in the opening round. The 26-year-old carded a five-under-par 66 on Thursday to share the lead with Scotland’s Connor Syme and Grant Forrest, but the pain from his injury has raised questions about whether he can continue.

According to the DP World Tour, Chacarra fractured his toe last week while getting a glass of water in the middle of the night. Despite the injury, he decided to compete in his national open.

The injury did not significantly affect his swing, allowing him to produce an impressive opening round. However, walking became increasingly difficult as the round progressed.

“It doesn’t really hurt when I’m swinging,” Chacarra said. “That’s the only good thing. It’s why I can still make a score, but it’s just been really tough to walk.”

He added that the pain during the closing holes had made him question whether continuing was the right decision.

“I made it through today but the pain I had [over] the last holes walking is something that I don’t know if it’s worth it because I’ve got a lot to play for in the next couple of weeks,” Chacarra said.

The Spaniard plans to discuss his condition with his team before deciding whether to play the second round. He also acknowledged the importance of competing at home.

“It’s an event that I feel like every Spaniard has on our calendar,” Chacarra said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but obviously I need to take care of myself.”

Chacarra’s withdrawal remains a possibility, not a confirmed decision. His opening-round score has placed him in a strong position, but he must weigh that opportunity against the risk of aggravating the injury before the season’s remaining events.

Eugenio Chacarra’s Race to Dubai Ambitions

Chacarra’s injury decision carries significant implications for his Race to Dubai campaign. He entered the Spanish Open third in the season-long standings, behind Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy, with two regular-season events remaining before the playoffs.

The Spaniard has won twice on the DP World Tour this season. He claimed victories at the Dutch Open and Italian Open during consecutive starts in the summer, establishing himself as a serious contender in the season-long competition.

A victory in Madrid, combined with a missed cut by Reed, could move Chacarra to the top of the Race to Dubai standings. McIlroy sits between the two players and is scheduled to return at next week’s DP World India Championship.

However, Chacarra must also consider the importance of remaining healthy for the season’s final stretch. The DP World Tour Play-Offs are scheduled for next month in the United Arab Emirates, giving him further opportunities to compete for the season-long title.

The Spanish Open also represents a significant home event for Chacarra. Leaving the tournament while sharing the lead would be disappointing, particularly after producing a five-under round despite his injury.

For now, his next step depends on how his toe responds to treatment and rest. Chacarra will consult his team before deciding whether to continue, balancing his desire to compete in Madrid against the need to protect his chances during the decisive weeks of the Race to Dubai.