Rory McIlroy Fires Back at Scottie Scheffler Critics Ahead of Final Round

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship has brought several major storylines together as the DP World Tour season approaches its conclusion. With the Race to Dubai title still at stake, the leading players are competing for valuable points at Yas Links before next week’s season-ending event.

Rory McIlroy remains central to the closing stretch. The Northern Irishman is pursuing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title while competing against a strong field that includes Jon Rahm, Francesco Laporta and Tyrrell Hatton.

Off the course, leading golfers’ differing approaches to international schedules have sparked debate over their responsibilities to promote the global game.

Rory McIlroy Defends Scottie Scheffler Over International Schedule

Ahead of Wednesday’s Abu Dhabi Championship, Rory McIlroy defended Scottie Scheffler’s limited international appearances, saying the world No. 1 should choose where he plays without pressure to travel more.

McIlroy acknowledged criticism of Scheffler’s schedule but insisted his achievements already make him an important figure in golf.

“I think Scottie being Scottie is good enough for the world of golf, and he doesn’t need to travel all over the world because he’s got a young family, and that doesn’t bring value to his life,” McIlroy said, according to “Golf”.

Scheffler has played 20 events this season, with the Scottish Open and Open Championship being his two appearances outside the United States. He also said spending time with his family in the fall is important to him.

The American hopes to play more international events when his schedule allows, especially in Australia and New Zealand—destinations his wife has long wanted to visit.

McIlroy has competed internationally this year, playing in Ireland, England, India and the Middle East, with Australia planned.

However, he made clear that he travels for personal enjoyment rather than out of a sense of responsibility.

“I’ve travelled the world since I was 16. I don’t know any different,” McIlroy said. “That’s just what I like to do, and it’s not out of any feeling of responsibility to the game or trying to be an ambassador. It’s just because I enjoy doing it.”

His comments highlight the players’ differing priorities: McIlroy enjoys international competition, while Scheffler balances golf with family.

Rory McIlroy Moves Into Fourth at Abu Dhabi Championship

McIlroy also made progress on Saturday, carding a five-under-par 67 in the third round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The performance moved him to 16-under par, giving him a total of 200 after 54 holes.

He now sits in fourth place, two shots behind leader Jon Rahm, who reached 18-under after posting a third-round 66.

Francesco Laporta and Tyrrell Hatton share second place at 17-under, leaving McIlroy within reach of the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

The Northern Irishman responded strongly after a two-shot penalty affected his opening-round score. He followed an adjusted 70 with a 63 in the second round before adding another 67 on Saturday.

McIlroy’s position also improved in the projected Race to Dubai standings. He moved from third to second as the tournament progressed.

A strong final round could give him an opportunity to challenge Rahm for the Abu Dhabi title and strengthen his position in the season-long standings.

However, he will need to overcome the two-shot gap and remain ahead of the players chasing him.

With the DP World Tour Championship scheduled for next week, McIlroy’s performance in Abu Dhabi could also prove important to his pursuit of an eighth Race to Dubai crown.